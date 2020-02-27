Get your best smile ready for Sidewalk Prophets. The Christian rock/pop group will return to Bend to play the Church of the Nazarene on Friday as part of its Smile tour, named for last year’s single. The band, led by singer Dave Frey and guitarist Ben McDonald, started out leading worship at the chapel of their Christian college, Anderson University in Indiana, in the early 2000s. It would go on to sign with Curb/Word Entertainment and release four albums of uplifting, hook-laden Christian rock, starting with 2009’s “These Simple Truths.” “Smile” comes from the group’s upcoming fifth album, “The Things that Got Us Here,” due in May.
Sidewalk Prophets: 7 p.m. Friday; $49.99 plus fees for VIP pre-show party, $24.99 plus fees for early entry, $10 plus fees for general admission; Bend Church of the Nazarene, 1270 NE 27th St., Bend; facebook.com/events /117544352841897, eventbrite.com or 541-382-5496.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.