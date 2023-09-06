The summer concert season is winding down at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, with only six events left on the schedule. This week, the venue is hosting a show for just about every generation. Here’s what I mean:

Baby boomers who remember the 1980s likely remember that Rick Springfield was not only a talented pop-rock artist, he was also an actor, best known for his role as Dr. Noah Drake on the soap opera “General Hospital.” As a musician, Springfield scored a handful of hits, the biggest and most enduring being his 1981 mega-hit “Jessie’s Girl,” which still rocks hard 42 years later. He’ll come to Bend Thursday night as part of the “I Want My ‘80s Tour,” along with openers The Hooters and Tommy Tutone. 7 p.m. Thursday, doors open 5:30 p.m., $39.50 and up.

For the youngsters in Generation Alpha and the tail end of Gen Z, Friday night’s Kidz Bop show should be a blast. Since 2001, Kidz Bop has released more than 40 compilations of hit songs re-recorded by children for children, racking up more than 22.5 million album sales and 6.5 billion streams. The group’s 2023 collection includes clean covers of songs by Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé and Kate Bush. Amazing! And weird. 7 p.m. Friday, doors open 5:30 p.m. $25 and up.

The Millennials are dead serious about their Lumineers love. I thought the Colorado roots-pop group’s arc had peaked when their song “Ho Hey” became inescapable in 2012, but they long-ago sold out both nights they’re playing the amphitheater. James Bay opens. 6:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, doors open 5:30 p.m. Sold out.

Finally, Jelly Roll’s blend of hip-hop, classic rock and country is tailor made for older Zoomers, who grew up putting all kinds of different music on playlists and then hitting the shuffle button. Jelly Roll’s road has been rocky — he spent time in prison and also has been one of this year’s biggest musical success stories — and he brings a ton of honesty and emotion to his cathartic performances. Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis and Josh Adam Meyers open. 6 p.m. Tuesday, doors open 5 p.m. $99.75 and up.

Where’s the show for Generation X, you ask? Don’t worry! Counting Crows will close the amphitheater’s season on Thursday, Sept. 14. Get more info at bendconcerts.com.