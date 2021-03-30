Whether you like to plan intricate scenarios that lead to the ultimate jest, or you'd rather do something quick and on the fly with a chuckle-filled shout of “April Fools!” this week is for you.
No matter what your pranking style is, the ultimate rule of pulling off a good one is to know your audience. Don’t pull something on someone who hates pranks or doesn’t have a good sense of humor about it. And never do anything that will harm another person.
Have fun with whatever you do, and if you are unfortunate enough to have a prank played on you, have a good laugh when they have to clean it up.
Here are a few simple water-based pranks to pull on a friend or loved one this April Fools Day.
Kool Shower
This may work out the best for morning shower or bath people, as sleepiness probably will help with the overall effect.
You will need a packet or two of powdered Kool Aid or gel food coloring and good timing.
Remove the showerhead from the pipe (if you have a handheld showerhead, you can just remove it at the tube connection) and pour the powder mix into the pipe or the showerhead or coat the inside with food coloring. Screw the showerhead back on and wait, when the water turns on it will instantly turn that color and if it's Kool Aid, suddenly your bathroom will smell like cherry, grape or whatever flavor you chose.
You can also put the gel food coloring around the bath or sink tap for a similar effect.
The water will work through the coloring pretty quickly so it’s not likely to have lasting effects — the Kool Aid lasts the least amount of time — but it can stain your shower or tub as well as skin and hair (if your prankee has light colored hair it could potentially dye it so prank responsibly). It will wash out eventually, but be prepared to clean everything quickly. If stains persist, rubbing diluted distilled white vinegar on the areas can help.
Spray tap
Last year we at GO! highlighted the rubber band on the spray nozzle of a sink for a fun prank to alleviate some quarantine blues. While that is still an excellent joke, this one can be used on most sinks.
Take some duct tape and stick it on the spout of a faucet (for best results make sure the faucet is completely dry before attaching the tape), covering the majority of the spout except for one small section on the front. Think of it like a garden hose when you cover the opening with your thumb and the water pressure increases and sprays outward.
If placed correctly the tape should block all the water from most of the spout and force itself to be sprayed at the person turning the water on.
TikTok splash
This particular prank has been popular on TikTok lately and requires some sleight of hand.
You will need a coin (or an egg, as they’ve been doing on the social media app), some double-sided tape and a plastic water bottle.
Put a piece of tape on the palm of your hand and with your unsuspecting prankee sitting beside you, demonstrate how the coin (or egg) cannot fit in the water bottle. Then place the coin flat on the top of the bottle's mouth, give a couple of good hand pulls at the top — maybe throw in an abracadabra or two — then quickly palm the coin (or egg), making it appear as you have shoved it into the water. When your prankee leans over to look inside, squeeze the water bottle with your free hand and spray them in the face.
If you want to do it the TikTok way, smash the egg on their head at this point, but that seems to be going a little too far for this reporter.
Hand the fooled person a towel and clean up the mess.
Rainy day party
Since it may not rain that much in Central Oregon — and when it does, people rarely use umbrellas — this one can be adapted to the more common raincoat too.
Take your prankee’s umbrella or the hood on their coat and fill it with confetti, biodegradable glitter or packing material, when they go to open it, they’ll get a shower of fun party favors to brighten up their rainy day, after the initial shock of it has worn off.
You can also tape crepe paper streamers to the underside of their umbrella and tuck it in for a similar effect with less cleanup.
