Black Conflux (2.5 stars) — An overlong exploration of toxic masculinity and coming of age for a troubled man and a disillusioned teenage girl, respectively, in 1980s Newfoundland, Canada. For Jackie (Ella Ballentine) she’s torn between all the whims of high school as she navigates her own burgeoning womanhood with a friend group that seems more concerned about the boys they are with and getting high than anything else. Dennis on the other hand is a brewery worker with a lot of pent-up anger toward women by whom he feels he has been alienated , through nothing they’ve actually done. The whole film feels likes its leading to something that never comes and relies heavily on quiet moments of reflection rather than human conflict. Stream it through bendfilm.org from Oct. 16-22.
Freeland (3 stars) — Pot farmer Devi (Krisha Fairchild) has spent her life growing by day and getting stoned at night on her farm in the forests of Humboldt County, California. As weed becomes legal, she is forced to cease her operations and pack up. Determined to hold out as she has produced her finest strain ever, she attempts to go legal but can’t seem to get her footing. Paranoia and frustration begin seeping under the surface until things come to a dramatic conclusion. Fairchild is wonderful, and the 80-minute runtime is perfectly adequate for the single plotline that we follow with some lovely shots of the Northern California forest. Stream it on bendfilm.org starting Friday through Oct. 15.
Rotten Ears (4 stars) — For only a 60-minute runtime, the Polish film is packed with intensity. Yanek (Mikolaj Chroboczek) and Marzena (Magda Celmer) are on the verge of being unhappy with their marriage due largely to miscommunication and avoidance. When they seek out an unconventional therapist in Henryk (Michal Majnicz) they are forced to deal with their issues head on, watching each other break down. Things escalate when another couple is brought in to aid in the therapy, and by nightfall everything changes. It is quite a ride and so delicious to watch Chroboczek and Celmer discover what their relationship and reality has in store for them. Stream it on bendfilm.org from Oct. 16-18
Sapelo (2.5 stars) — An island off the coast of Georgia is the last enclave of the Saltwater Geechee people, who established communities on the island after enslavement and the Civil War. Three out of four of the communities on the island have all but disappeared, leaving Hog Hammock alone. Cornelia Walker Bailey, matriarch and adoptive mother to three brothers, JerMarkest, Jonathan and JJ, strives to preserve what remains of the community through stories and reflection. Along with this preservation, we learn about the new world that is encroaching on the island and see it through the eyes of JerMarkest and Jonathan, whose behavioral issues come to clash with Bailey and the wider world. The documentary feels like two separate stories that don’t quite meld together as well as they should. What should be a story about Bailey and her efforts of preserving her community becomes usurped by the temperaments of the brothers. It’s easy to see why this happens when you watch the film, but it just doesn’t work as it should. Stream it on bendfilm.org from Friday through Sunday.
