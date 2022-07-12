If you’re looking to find a great bargain, support local businesses and artists while enjoying the warm weather this weekend, head to one of two outdoor markets happening Saturday near Redmond.
Powell Butte Community Center will host the Powell Butte Flea & Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the newly renovated courtyard and inside the center.
The market will feature about 15 vendors selling vintage antiques, garden tools, rabbit cages, furniture, artwork, cookies, fresh eggs and more. One vendor is Day Spring Water, who will be selling water tanks and rain harvest and solar kits. Another is representatives from P.E.O. Oregon, who will be selling cookies and raffle tickets with the proceeds going toward scholarships for women’s education.
Kathy Eby, an event scheduler for the Powell Butte community center, will be cooking up biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls for breakfast and pulled pork sandwich and hot dogs for lunch — proceeds from which will go towards helping operate Friends of Powell Butte, a local community kitchen program.
“It’s a diamond out here that people don’t know too much about. It’s a beautiful location for family events, weddings, community events, you know, anything like that,” said Eby. “And my goal is to bring the community together.”
The community center’s mission is to “provide a safe, fun and inviting place for our community and guests to gather for a wide variety of events for their Family and Friends.”
The other market, The Farmers & Artisans Market at Crooked River Ranch, takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Shad and Hill Roads. This outdoor market reoccurs on the first and third Saturday of each month through December.
The Farmers & Artisan Market is a unique shopping experience, showcasing the talented and skilled residents of the Crooked River Ranch community.
There will be things like homemade canned goodies and salsa, seasonal homegrown produce, eggs and plants, unique handmade jewelry, home decor, garden art, apparel and more for sale.
If you can’t decide which market to check out, make a day trip of it and check out both.
