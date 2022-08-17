Kelly Cannon-Miller, executive director of the Deschutes Historical Museum, said she receives a lot of inquiries from community members about the value of antiques.
“We get lots of questions from the community about ‘What is this thing that I found?’ or ‘I have this object from Grandma’s estate. What is it? Is it worth anything?” Cannon-Miller said.
Community interest in appraisals is just one of the reasons the Deschutes Historical Museum will be hosting its inaugural antique fair this Saturday.
At the event, there’ll be a wide variety of antiques and collectibles on display from vendors all over Central Oregon and the Willamette Valley. There’ll also be live music and food from Barley Beef and a few other food vendors.
“We do our best to answer people’s questions as they come in, but everybody loves that kind of ‘Antiques Roadshow’-style moment,” said Cannon-Miller.
From noon to 3 p.m., Karen Stockton of Antique Appraisal Associates will offer complementary appraisals in the museum’s classroom. Stockton is a well-known appraiser in Central Oregon who has served the region since 1984.
According to Stockton, the belief that people aren’t buying or selling antiques is a myth.
“In fact, the market has always been extremely strong,” she said.
One of Stockton’s favorite client success stories is about a client whose family passed away early in the pandemic. The client was left with her family’s estate, which had a number of beautiful articles of low market value.
“The decision was made to release them for auction,” said Stockton, “And we saw them go to auction for six figures.”
Stockton’s advice to those new to antiquing is to study not only items of personal interest, but also items that will turn a profit.
“Say you like artwork. Pick a field. Is it abstract? Is it landscapes?” Stockton said. “Then start studying the artists that are at the top of the field.”
Stockton underlined the importance of tracking the market in the antique field.
She said there’s been a recent dip in value in American furniture (unless it’s midcentury) and that, “anything out of Mexico that’s in sterling or silver plate is really hot.”
Antiquarians and longtime residents of Bend might remember that there was once an antique show in Drake Park roughly 20 years ago. The museum hopes to re-establish an annual antique fair that the community will look forward to year after year.
“We’re getting lots of chatter from folks who have seen it and are excited to have something like this come back,” Cannon-Miller said. “We hope people will find things that bring them joy.”
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
