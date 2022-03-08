Attention all Shook Twins fans (and there are many of you): Your favorite folk-singing siblings will return to Central Oregon Thursday night for a show inside the cozy Suttle Lodge northwest of Sisters.
The Shook Twins are one of the more regular and recognizable touring bands locally, thanks to their many gigs here over the past several years. You can’t miss ‘em: As the name implies, the Shooks are identical twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook, who live in Portland and front a band that plays a particularly melodic and engaging brand of folk-pop. At Suttle Lodge, they’ll play an acoustic set.
Heads up: According to the band’s Instagram profile, one of the sisters had a bunch of music gear stolen out of her car in Portland last weekend, including at least two guitars, guitar pedals, an amp and a custom-made microphone. So go to the Suttle Lodge show and cheer ‘em up and, more importantly, buy a T-shirt or a record or just give ‘em some money and remind them that there’s still good people in this world.
The Shook Twins: $30; 5 p.m. Thursday; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
