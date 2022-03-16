On Tuesday, Shepherd’s House Ministries installed three weather-resistant paintings by Bend artists Drew Macomber, Maryam Mirahmadi and Maija Kellner-Rodeon on the exterior of its overnight shelter at 275 NE Second St., in Bend, viewable to the public.
Late last year, Shepherd’s House invited the artists to put their creative gifts toward serving guests at the shelter, where it will be displayed indefinitely on the north side of the building’s exterior, protected from sunlight and precipitation.
The public is welcome to view the art during daytime hours with respect for shelter guests, according to Shepherd’s House.
“We believe our guests can greatly benefit from enjoying and appreciating fine art, just as so many other Bend residents and visitors do,” said Shepherd’s House staffer Andrew Hoeksema, who organized the project.
“We want to make our shelter and navigation center a place of welcome and inspiration. This art will enhance the walk-up experience of the building. We are glad to give an opportunity to local artists to participate. Each artist was glad to donate their time and energy to these pieces and serve our guest population in that way.”
Macomber said of his piece, “Faith and Hope,” which depicts Middle and North Sister, “I hope that in a small way it can ignite hope into the residents at Shepherd’s House, and those that pass by. When life has given us unfortunate circumstances, sometimes all we need is faith, a glimmer of hope, and belief to get that jump start to fight.”
