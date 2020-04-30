For a brief time after Gov. Kate Brown’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive order, Bend Burlesque cofounder Mehama Kaupp’s creative life came to a stop. But as a nurse and single mother suddenly tasked with homeschooling, Kaupp found herself in want of a creative outlet — at a time when getting together to dance with the other members of Bend Burlesque, together since 2013, was not an option.
Under normal circumstances, “I do so many shows every month, and I’m planning so many events, that all of a sudden having COVID hit and not being able to meet up or have an event (was) stifling to me because I like to be moving and organizing,” Kaupp said by phone last week.
The Shelter in Place Showcase was born when she put out a call on the Bend Burlesque Facebook, inquiring if anyone else in the music and performing arts community might be interested in being filmed giving a performance in their respective disciplines. Among the responses she received was one from John Geertsen, a professional videographer with a background in TV production who’s become her partner in the project, which has featured comedians, a poet, a bellydancer, a drag performer and others over the past several weeks. Performances are posted to YouTube and shared via the Shelter in Place Showcase Facebook.
“I think it’s amazing that we live in a community here in Central Oregon, where there’s lots of different styles of performance artists out there,” Geertsen said, adding there aren’t always venues to showcase talented performers.
“It’s either a top-name band that everyone has heard of or seen before, or it’s open mic night, and you never know what you’re going to get,” he said. “This is a good project because we can basically pick and choose performers that we know personally other people would appreciate seeing or hearing, and kind of handpick the winners of the talent show in our mind, and put them on the web.”
The first round of videos was shot March 20, when Kaupp rented The Capitol, where she and Geertsen hosted a succession of artists. Geertsen filmed their performances, which were staggered to better maintain social distancing, and Kaupp cleaned in between the otherwise audience-less sets.
“What we were doing was one person at a time. We had everyone staggered, and then I would bleach every surface down that someone had walked through, including all the doors and handrails and mics,” Kaupp said.
More recently, they shot a second round of videos. This time, they visited the performers where they lived.
“The second go-around we kind of realized that having people come to a space seems not safe, and a lot of people have not really felt that great about that,” Kaupp said. “So we went out to people’s porches and their houses the other day, just John and I, and we’ve been really good about keeping quarantine. We met up at people’s houses, and I would mic them. … We even wiped down the mic in between, and it was just really easy.”
Two-time participant Katy Ipock, who’s made a name for herself in Bend comedy as both a performer and promoter said she actually preferred the second round of videos, on her front porch.
There was a comfort in doing her first at The Capitol, one of the venues at which she has performed in the years she’s been woodshedding as a comic, she said.
“Being in a venue where I’ve performed before, it’s easier to get into a performance brain,” she said. “You can feel the echo of audiences from before. I don’t think I’ve ever even told jokes on my porch before. That was all very new.”
Wherever it’s done, performing comedy without an actual crowd is “really awkward, and it’s really hard on the craft,” she said, adding that comedy is about much more than just telling jokes.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into your timing, and working with the audience,” she said. “I have no idea whether that joke lands or not. Audiences give you very instantaneous feedback, so you know. And when you get to a point where you’ve been doing standup for a while, you can learn your audience in the first minute or two, so you can kind of craft what you’re going to talk about.”
What’s more, one or two laughing audience members can beget more.
“That’s part of the psychology of standup and, as a producer, why we like our rooms small, why we like to get people to sit next to each other as much as possible — because laughter is contagious,” said Ipock, who’s also hosting a virtual open mic and live streaming talk and game shows via the Facebook for her production company, facebook.com/ipockolypticproductions
Finding fresh comedy material in quarantine is challenging, she said.
“I’ve always written from the perspective of what’s going on in my life at the moment,” especially because she’s trying to avoid direct COVID-19 and quarantine jokes, she said. “I know there’s going to be a lot of that.”
Finding willing performers has proven less difficult. Kaupp knows many performers from her work in Bend Burlesque, and Ipock’s involvement has helped rope in other comics.
“It is becoming a little more daunting,” Kaupp said. “I’d love more people in the community to want to be involved, for sure. It’s kind of limitless, as long as people are comfortable performing outside.”
