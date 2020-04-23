If you’re tired of running the same loop around your neighborhood, or you’re finally ready to start moving your body, many fitness studios have taken their training online, providing weekly and sometimes daily workouts for free.
While some studios require an active membership to access these workouts, many do not. When their outlets all over the country began to close in mid-March, Orangetheory Fitness started posting daily workouts on YouTube, ranging from 25 to 50 minutes.
All of their workouts are designed to be completed in a small space, usually the length and width of a yoga mat, and feature common at-home tools to use. Trainers provide you with suggestions on incorporating suitcases and jars of pasta sauce as weights; they show you how to do raised hip bridges while holding potted plants and lunges with a small child in your arms. The workouts are separated into three short blocks for a whole body workout.
You can find more quick and effective workouts from popular YouTube instructors such as Scott Herman Fitness, Madfit or Pamela Reif, who specialize in 20-minute isolated workouts for cardio, core and lower body.
Lots of personal trainers and instructors have also taken to their social media accounts to provide their support and inspiration to followers. Professional ballerina turned certified personal fitness coach Lily Foster worked for professional ballet companies until she found weight lifting. Foster brings a ‘whole-body approach’ to her training, specializing in working with folks who struggle with body dysmorphia or eating disorders.
Foster has her own troubled history of anorexia and eating disorders, but she’s clear with clients struggling with eating disorders, “I’m not a therapist, so I can only come from the side of relating to them,” she says. “I try to just listen to my clients, to help them get on track, to find the next action for themselves that’s gentle and loving.”
But, she’ll also kick your butt, too. And her workouts are proof of it.
Foster, now based in San Diego, is no stranger to the virtual world. After making the move from New York to California, she segued a majority of her clientele base to online, providing them personalized workout plans for months at a time. Since COVID-19 related closures, she made the leap into hosting fitness classes weekly over Zoom.
“I’m not really a group trainer, I don’t really talk a lot during training, but I want to do what I can to help folks,” she states.
Foster calls the open-sharing of online workouts unprecedented. “I’ve never seen so much generosity, and open sharing of information from the fitness community, ever,” she said. “People are sharing workout secrets and tips like they never have before.”
But lastly and certainly most importantly, we want to remind you of this — just because social media is obsessed with postings of at-home workouts online right now, doesn’t mean you have to use this quarantine time to get fit. As Foster claims, all you need to do is “move a muscle, change a thought.” If you can do something for 10 minutes, or 20, that’s enough.
Amidst the fad diet crazes, booty bands, couch burpees, or prison-style garage workouts, take a breath and remember —we’re in the midst of a global pandemic friends.
Be kind to yourself and be kind to your body.
To join Lily Foster’s zoom workouts, contact her on her website, or her Instagram page @liftingwithlily. She hosts donation-based weekly Saturday workouts at 8 a.m.
