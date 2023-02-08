Michelle Mejaski, co-director and choreographer of “Something Rotten!” doesn’t mince words about the comedy musical, opening Friday at Cascades Theatrical Company: “It is fun!”
Mejaski describes the show as a kind-of mash-up of William Shakespeare and “Spamalot,” the latter a show inspired by Monty Python (member Eric Idle wrote the book and lyrics) and directed and choreographed last summer by Mejaski for Theater in the Park.
Co-directed by Angelina Anello-Dennee, who also serves as vocal director, “Something Rotten!” is set in 1595 and follows the efforts of sibling playwrights Nick and Nigel, otherwise known as the Bottom brothers — who aspire to the kind of bigtime success William Shakespeare basks in during the late 16th century.
“Shakespeare is The Bard, and he is the sensation of the Renaissance,” Mejaski said. “Nick Bottom wants to find out what the next big thing in theater is, so he can have the next big hit. Nick decides to go to a soothsayer, Nostradamus, to ask what the next big thing in theater is. And Nostradamus gets quite a few things wrong.”
Hijinks ensue, and as they attempt to compete with Shakespeare, the Bottom brothers happen to invent the first-ever musical.
The show was dreamt up in the ’90s by two brothers, Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, who cowrote the music and lyrics; Karey cowrote the book with John O’Farrell. It opened in 2015 on Broadway, where Mejaski caught it a few years back.
“It is ridiculously funny. It is one of those laugh out loud, just funny (shows),” she said. “It’s one of those where the audience stopped laughing and I was still laughing. I had to make myself stop laughing.”
No stranger to handling multiple aspects of a production, Mejaski said decided to co-direct this time around because she and Anello-Dennee had both wanted to stage it.
“As soon as it came out, we both wanted to get the rights, and so we just decided to do it together,” Mejaski said.
“Something Rotten!” runs the next three weekends, through Feb. 26.
