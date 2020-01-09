Support a worthy cause at Worthy Brewing Company and groove along to some Grateful Dead at the same time Saturday. Long-running Bend jam/roots/classic rock band Shady GroOove will play backing band to a long list of scene favorites, including Eric Leadbetter, Lande, Gabe Johnson, Greg Botsford, Patrick Mayer, Conner Bennett and Evan Mullins, as they bash out their favorite Dead and Jerry Garcia classics for this “Jerry Jubilee.” Proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle will benefit Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit started by professional snowboarder Jerry Jones in 2007 that works to “turn passionate outdoor people into effective climate advocates,” according to the organization’s website, protectourwinters.org.

Jerry Jubilee featuring Shady GroOove, more: 7 p.m. Saturday, doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 plus fees in advance; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; eventbrite.com/e/85679316141, worthybrewing.com or 541-639-4776.