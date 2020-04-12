We asked to see your quarantine photos, and you delivered. Show us more.
Are you working from home? How are you entertaining the kids? Are you finding creative ways to keep busy? How are you supporting local businesses? Have you been cooking new recipes? Are those home projects finally getting done?
Send photos to jlawrence-turner@bendbulletin.com or post them on The Bulletin’s Instagram.
Thank you. Take care.
— The Bulletin
