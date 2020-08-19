National Dog Day is Aug. 26, just a week away, and in honor the holiday, GO! Magazine wants to pay tribute all of Central Oregon's pets.
That's where you come in. Send us pictures of your cat, dog, bird, horse, turtle, rabbit, pig, ostrich or whatever animal you call your friend, along with the pet's name and a short description of your loyal companion. We'll run the pictures in GO! Magazine on Aug. 27.
Email photos to jlawrence-turner@bendbulletin.com by 2 p.m. Tuesday. Any questions? Call 541-383-0308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.