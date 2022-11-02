Spooky stop-motion animation maestro Henry Selick is back behind the camera for the first time since 2009’s captivating “Coraline.” This time, his writing talents are paired with horror genius Jordan Peele for an unconventional coming-of-age story in “Wendell & Wild,” now streaming on Netflix.

The film is wonderfully animated and voice-acted, and the story brings up great discussion topics, but suffers from being overloaded with too much plot, not allowing itself to fully shine in its wonderful weirdness. However, overall, the film is still worth adding to your queue if you are still in the mood for some lightly fun scares for your post-Halloween nights.

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

