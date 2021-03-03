For anyone craving time to focus on their photography, writing, research or painting, PLAYA is now offering fee-based residences at its Summer Lake art and science residency facility.
Offering the form of a residency without the formal application process, the residencies are more flexible and open for individual needs, affording the opportunity to connect with other creative and scientifically minded visitors staying in the on-campus cabins. Studio rentals are also available.
The residencies always start on Thursdays, but offer flexible departures. They require a minimum of a two-night stay, and at certain times, can last as long as 10 nights.
