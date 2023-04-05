During this week's First Friday event, which starts at 5 p.m. Friday, you can see works by Bend artist Mosley Wotta and Oregon artist Erin Bodfish.
On March 3, Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts, began presenting the “Fate of Understanding" exhibit by Wotta. On display through April 29, it's a site-specific series painted on the wall using black/white and color to illustrate a conversation about impermanence, ownership and revolution. Wotta uses images, symbols, words, and ideas within his expressive artwork.
Wotta is renowned for local and regional artistry as an artist and creative laureate whose accomplishments include creative laureate for the City of Bend, Oregon Fields fellow, Oregon Humanities Conversation Project, Art Oregon “Black Matter” visual artist and many others.
Scalehouse, located at 550 NW Franklin Ave., in Franklin Crossing in downtown Bend, sets out to display essential topics within the community where artists have incorporated creative art.
“Usually, we get in touch with artistic work using our objective mind, observing the paintings, analyzing the lines, the structure, the forms and colors, but in a natural way, our subconscious begins to receive the message that is written to be understood only by our intuition,” said Miguel Angel Herrada, Scalehouse board member.
Bodfish's oil and encaustic painting exhibit "Recent Situation," opened March 30 and displays through May 21 in the Scalehouse Annex, in the lobby of Franklin Crossing.
Scalehouse is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Contact: info@scalehouse.org or 541-640-2186.
