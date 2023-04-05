unnamed(2).jpg

See Mosley Wotta's "Fate of Understanding" during First Friday at Scalehouse Gallery. The site-specific exhibit shows through April 29.

 Scalehouse Gallery

During this week's First Friday event, which starts at 5 p.m. Friday, you can see works by Bend artist Mosley Wotta and Oregon artist Erin Bodfish.

On March 3, Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts, began presenting the “Fate of Understanding" exhibit by Wotta. On display through April 29, it's a site-specific series painted on the wall using black/white and color to illustrate a conversation about impermanence, ownership and revolution. Wotta uses images, symbols, words, and ideas within his expressive artwork.

