The days are getting shorter, nights are cooler and kids are about to head back to the (probably virtual) classroom. But that doesn’t mean that summertime adventures have to stop. Now is a great time to get out and explore the area before winter starts to creep in, and now you can do it without the droves of tourists clogging up parking areas for trails, parks and more.
While Central Oregon is home to many sites managed by Oregon State Parks, there are three along the Deschutes River that not only offer year-round recreation activities, they can also all be visited within the same day.
Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint
While not a full state park, the viewpoint has many park elements to enjoy.
Situated beside the Deschutes River 4 miles from Redmond and practically next door to Eagle Crest Resort, the recreation area follows a slower section of the river that offers many access points to the water before the waterfall about 1.5-miles from the parking area.
The park-like setting has a few smaller beach areas on the riverbanks with rock dividers placed like jetties in the river to create smooth pools to wade in.
River access here is also popular with fishermen as the banks are mostly flat rock shelves making it easy to stand and cast a line.
The trail to the falls isn’t well marked anymore, but someone has spray painted a makeshift sign on a cliffside rock along the entrance road with an arrow pointing the way to the trail.
It’s an easy trek under the state Highway 126 bridge and along the river about a mile until you hear the roar of the falls.
Named after early settler Cass A. Cline, Cline Falls used to be home to a power plant that helped light the Redmond airport during World War II. The nearly 100-year-old dam and powerhouse used to sit on the west side of the river, with a concrete barrier and chain link fence bordering the steep bank. But in 2015 and 2017 the powerhouse and dam, respectively, were removed. Today there is little evidence of their existence at all and the river now runs free.
Depending on the time of year, the water can fluctuate greatly giving the falls a gushing or more sparse water flow. Right now, with water levels low, the falls aren’t as spectacular as they may be with spring runoff, but the 50-foot drop into a basalt canyon full of willow bushes and other riparian plants is still a sight to see.
Tumalo State Park
The incredibly popular park in the summertime is great for taking a dip on a scorching day. But as the seasons change, it can still offer a great hike or place to fish for those days in between.
Also situated along the banks of the river, the 330-acre park has been drawing visitors since it was first established in 1954. The gently sloping grounds on the east side of the river offer ample space to picnic on large sections of grass or swim from the some of the longer, unvegetated banks along the downstream section of the river and the main section of the day-use area. It’s here that the park is more developed with sprawling lawns and picnic tables scattered about and group picnic sites, which must be reserved in advance through the Oregon State Parks reservation website at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com.
Upstream, the park becomes more underdeveloped with ponderosa pine and juniper trees lining the banks of the river with a section of the Deschutes River Trail leading south which, if you’re up for a good stretch of the legs, will lead you to the Riley Ranch Nature Preserve in north Bend about 4 miles away.
Along this trail, you can often find narrow passages down to the river where you can try your luck at catching a rainbow or bull trout from the river.
If you want to extend your stay, the park also features a campground with 23 full-hookup sites, 54 tent sites, showers and flush toilets. The campground also offers seven yurts and two seasonal group camping sites, but they have been closed this year due to COVID-19.
La Pine State Park
Here the Deschutes River lazily meanders through ponderosa sub-alpine forests, slowly eroding volcanic ashen banks along the way and providing spectacular views along its path.
Out of the three parks, this one has the most to offer.
Located about 9 miles north of La Pine, the park sits in between views of the Cascade Mountains to the west and Newberry Volcano to the east.
The first sight to check out upon entering the park is Big Tree.
Not the cleverest of names, but you know what you’re getting before stepping out the car. The short half-mile, mostly paved path leading to the eponymous tree slowly descends into the rich pine forest where, on occasion, visitors can spot various birds, including owls resting in their branches or silently flying through.
Big Tree is a 162-foot -tall ponderosa pine tree with a circumference of 326 inches, making it the largest in circumference tree of its kind. The tree sits by itself in a fenced corral keeping visitors several feet away from the over -500-year-old tree.
Second, make sure to check out Don McGregor Memorial Viewpoint for the best view in the park. Situated above the river, the viewpoint stretches downstream and beyond to Newberry Volcano, giving the perfect view to top off any trip.
The park is also crisscrossed with over 16 miles of trails for hikers, mountain bikers and some equestrians to explore as well as a large day-use area along the river for fishing, picnicking and swimming along the shore.
For overnight stays, La Pine State Park offers a 129-spot campground, with 82 of those spaces offering full hookups and 10 cabins to rent, five of which are deluxe with their own private bathrooms. The deluxe cabins are not available for 2020 due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.