The second annual Juneteenth Celebration takes place Saturday and Sunday in Drake Park.

Join the joyous celebration of liberation and freedom organized by local nonprofit The Father’s Group with entertainment, traditional African American cuisine and speakers. Entertainers this year hail from all over the country, bringing a blend of East Coast and West Coast hip-hop artists including Cool Nutz, Dana Belser and Spendoe.

Karim D. Marshall, general counsel and chief operating officer for the National Juneteenth Foundation in Washington, D.C., said the Bend event is exactly “the type of community building that’s necessary to give our children the chance to eliminate the consequences of a longstanding institutional neglect and racism.”

This year’s Juneteenth celebration marks the second in which Juneteenth has been recognized by the federal government. After decades of campaigning by activists, President Joe Biden signed a bill last year making June 19 the eleventh American federal holiday.

Juneteenth combines “June” and “nineteenth” in celebration of June 19, 1865, the day that Union General Gordon Granger delivered the message that the Civil War was over and slavery would no longer be tolerated to a group of soldiers in Galveston, Texas.

Juneteenth: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend, www.juneteenthcentralor.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304,

jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.