Apples, limes, lemons and more are arranged in boxes at Paradise Produce Stand from their location on Galveston Avenue in Bend. The stand offers organic produce from local farms as well as growers in the Willamette and Yakima valleys.
Serve your galette warm or at room temperature with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream for an even sweeter treat.
Makenzie Whittle
The peach and apple galette before being baked with egg wash brushed on with a fork, then sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.
With this week’s milder temps and Labor Day on Monday marking the unofficial end of summer, it’s time to start baking again, as since doing so won’t heat up your house to uncomfortable extremes.
For those still resistant to welcoming fall with all its pumpkin spice glory, ease into the season’s flavors with a recipe highlighting two ingredients that straddle the summer/autumn divide, the peach and apple.
While the peach feels decidedly summery with its sweet, almost syrupy flavor and unique texture, the apple is crisp like an autumn morning and pairs perfectly with basically every fall holiday. Right now, both of these sweet treats are in season, with the peach on its way out and the apple coming in.
Both of these juicy fruits are available now at local farmstands and markets or, if you are up for more of an adventure, head north towards Hood River and check out some of the orchards on their famous Fruit Loop (or make it a longer trip and add in the Columbia Gorge Scenic Byway like I did in and wrote a column about back 2019).
Peach and apple galette
For those unaware of what a galette is, it’s basically a rustic, simpler way to make a pie. Don’t worry, though. Thanks to the word’s French origin, your family and friends will be even more impressed because of its fancy-sounding name.
For this galette, feel free to use your go-to pie crust recipe or even use a store-bought crust if you’re in a pinch, otherwise there is a recipe for one below that is easy as, well, pie.
Because the texture of peaches is naturally softer than apples, I would recommend using firmer peaches to try and achieve a more balanced final product.
Ingredients
For crust
1.5 cups flour
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, chilled and cubed
7-10 tablespoon ice cold water
Directions
In a medium mixing bowl, sift together flour, sugar and salt then mix in butter using a pastry cutter or fork until the butter has formed pea-sized granules. Then, one tablespoon at a time, add in water and stir until dough just comes together in a ball.
Wrap the dough in cling wrap then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
When you’re ready to make the galette, on a lightly floured baking mat or counter, roll out the dough to a 12-inch diameter circle and then place it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Ingredients for filling
2 large peaches, thinly sliced
2 large apples, peeled and thinly sliced
½ ounce lemon juice, fresh
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon flour
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon cardamom
1 egg
1 tablespoon cold water
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together peaches, apples, lemon juice, sugar flour, cinnamon and cardamom until the fruit is well coated in everything.
Pour the mix into the middle of your dough leaving about two inches on all sides. Gently fold up the dough to cover the outside edge of the filling, pinching it together as needed.
In a small dish beat the egg and water together and brush it on the exposed dough edge then top with optional cinnamon sugar.
Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and the filling is slightly caramelized.
Serve warm with a side of whipped cream or ice cream. Store the leftovers in the fridge.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
