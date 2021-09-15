Classic films may not be everyone’s cup of cold brew, but the screwball comedy genre is one that most people can easily get behind. They’re easy to follow and perfect for an easy pick-me-up when you’re feeling down. The quick-witted, fast-paced films spurred from the typical romantic comedy of the ’20s and ’30s and many were in direct response to the implementation of the Hays Code in 1934.
Within the confines of this harsh censorship, filmmakers found a way to beef up sexual tension by using comedy and putting the women largely in control of the situations, rather than their male counterparts. Between the farcical antics and misconception that “a woman wouldn’t do that!” the censors missed a lot, which was great for the audience.
“The Awful Truth” (1937) — When a married couple (Cary Grant and Irene Dunne) suspect the other of having an affair, they rush to divorce and then try to rebound, but realize they still love each other. So they both work to ruin each other’s new relationships in this madcap romance. This plays into another genre trope — that divorce is wrong and you’ll just end up back together. Stream it on Hulu (with Live TV) or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Bringing Up Baby” (1938) — This is a perfect example of the genre. In this zany plot, paleontologist David (Cary Grant) hopes to complete a brontosaurus skeleton for a museum with a million-dollar grant from the aunt of a persistent socialite, Susan (Katharine Hepburn). Out of the wild situations they find themselves in — usually having to do with a pet leopard — and Susan’s persistence, romance blossoms. Come for the antics, stay to see Cary Grant in a fluffy ladies robe. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“His Girl Friday” (1940) — While newsrooms may not be as quippy as Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell make them out to be, the idea is fun nonetheless. The two star as divorced couple Walter Burns and Hildy Johnson, a newspaper editor and a crack investigative reporter, respectively. Walter tries to win her back from her milquetoast fiancé by pulling her in to a story about the possible innocence of a man on death row. Sparks naturally fly from both Walter and Hildy, and from their typewriters. Stream it on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Tubu or Vudu or rent it on Apple TV, Google Play or YouTube.
“It Happened One Night” (1934) — This is marked as one of the first of the screwball comedy genre films, and it’s one that has been emulated in others including “Spaceballs.” Centering around a socialite (Myrna Loy) who skips town after her sudden elopement. While on the run, a reporter (Clark Gable) spots her and decides to “help” get her home, while promised a good payday and the scoop once she’s delivered home safely. Of course things go awry and their time spent together develops from loathing to loving. Stream it for free on Crackle or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Lady Eve” (1941) — When con artist Jean (Barbara Stanwyck) gets the affluent and lady-shy Charles (Henry Fonda) to fall for her, she expects a big payday but eventually starts to fall in love with him. But Charles figures out her scheme and dumps her. Set on snagging him no matter what for revenge (and love), Jean adopts a new persona of the aristocrat Lady Eve Sidwich and tries to get him back. Laced with great physical comedy as well as a surprisingly steamy scene between the two leads (for 1941 at least) with great innuendo. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“My Man Godfrey” (1936) — Taking more of a poke at classism in the mid-30s, this film takes a man named Godfrey (William Powell), who lives in a Hooverville in a New York dump, and puts him in the employment of a wealthy family. Socialite (they’re always socialites) Irene (Carole Lombard) brings him home in order to win a game as her “forgotten man.” When he essentially tells the family off, Irene feels bad and hires him as their butler and quickly develops feelings for him. But of course, there’s more to this Godfrey than meets the eye. Stream it for free on Tubi or Amazon Prime or rent it on Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
