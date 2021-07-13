Summer and ice cream are one of the more perfect pairings in the world and there is nothing better than enjoying a nice bowlful at the end of a hot day. It only makes sense that July is National Ice Cream Month, so make your own sweet concoctions this month and enjoy summer by the bowlful or cone-full if you’re feeling adventurous.
Here are a couple of recipes to get you started.
Lemon sorbet (with a boozy kick)
You can definitely leave out the spirits if you want everyone to enjoy this sweet and tart dessert and best of all, it requires no churning. Yes, a sorbet is not ice cream, but for dairy-free folks or someone who just wants a change, this easy recipe is a winner.
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- ¼ cup fresh lemon zest (about 3 large lemons)
- 1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 large lemons, feel free to use already squeezed lemon juice to top off the fresh)
- 1 oz. vodka, optional (berry-infused recommended)
Directions
In a medium saucepan, bring the water and sugar to a boil then add the lemon zest and turn the heat down and let it simmer for 5 minutes.
Remove from the heat and let it sit until cooled and add the lemon juice and stir to combine.
Pour the mixture into a loaf pan or another freezer-safe container and cover.
Freeze for about 4 hours or until firm.
Serve with the shot of vodka poured over the top.
Oregon strawberry ice cream
Of course, you can substitute a berry of any origin to this recipe, but Oregon strawberries are the best kind of strawberry in my opinion. It may, however, be a little trickier to find fresh berries this year as the heat has limited the amount of berries growing and scorched the rest as my own patch can attest to. But if you do find them, even the ones best used for jam, I highly recommend using them for this recipe as their juiciness is unparalleled.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups of fresh strawberries (2 baskets at a farmer’s market should be plenty)
- 1 tbsp honey
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Dash of sea salt
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup half and half
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions
De-stem and dice your strawberries and put them in a large mixing bowl. Add honey, sugar, lemon and salt and stir together to combine. Let it sit for about 15-20 minutes for the berries to release their juices.
Using a fork or potato masher, mash the strawberries until there are no longer any large pieces, if you want smoother ice cream, use a food processor to puree them.
Add the heavy whipping cream, half and half and vanilla into the strawberries and fold gently until it is well combined.
Pour the mixture into your ice cream churn as per the manufacturer’s instructions.
When done, eat it as soft serve or transfer to a freezer-safe container, cover and freeze for about 4 hours or until hardened then serve.
