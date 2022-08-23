The end of summer is fast approaching, and Schilling's Garden Market wants to celebrate that by hosting an End of Summer Fest. The festival will take place from 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Schilling’s, located off the Old Bend Redmond Highway, about 10 minutes northwest of Bend.
There will be live music by Erin-Cole Baker and The Shining Dimes, food carts, drinks and several artisanal vendors. The artisan market will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday only and will include 10 vendors such as Justicia Jewelry, Wild Child Soap, Amalette Studios, Tirzah Lane Art, Journey Man Ceramics and more.
The event will also kick off Schilling’s largest plant sale of the season. With the summer nearing its end, you can find some of the best deals on plants, trees and shrubs.
“This is just kind of a farewell to a great season and a kind of kick off our end of summer sales where most of our plant material will be 30 percent off,” said Breanna Sommerville, the event and marketing director at Schilling's Garden Market.
Shilling’s Garden specializes in specimen quality dwarf conifers, Japanese maples, shrubs and unique perennials, according to the website. There is also a farm stand on the property that sells fresh, local produce, meats, eggs, beverages, jellies, snacks and more.
“I purchase for the farm stand, and my main goal when I buy stuff is I try to get as close to the farmer as possible,” said Sommerville, who is also the farm stand manager.
Somerville anticipates that the parking lot will fill up quickly during the live music, which starts at 4 p.m., so she recommends arriving early before the gates are closed due to capacity.
“Our property is at the peak of beauty right now, and it's just seriously such an enjoyable place to get out and walk around,” Sommerville said. “And it's kind of fun to see where we're at now and then if you come back to the pumpkin patch, just to see that transition into fall.”
