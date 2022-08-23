Schilling's End of Summer Fest

Schilling's Garden Market will host an End of Summer Fest Saturday and Sunday.

 Submitted photo

The end of summer is fast approaching, and Schilling's Garden Market wants to celebrate that by hosting an End of Summer Fest. The festival will take place from 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Schilling’s, located off the Old Bend Redmond Highway, about 10 minutes northwest of Bend.

There will be live music by Erin-Cole Baker and The Shining Dimes, food carts, drinks and several artisanal vendors. The artisan market will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday only and will include 10 vendors such as Justicia Jewelry, Wild Child Soap, Amalette Studios, Tirzah Lane Art, Journey Man Ceramics and more.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.