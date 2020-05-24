Besides working from home and taking daily walks with her kids, Bend resident Angus G. been working on making reuseable, refillable masks for families and the homeless with my daughter’s battery-operated sewing machine.
Lynda Westcott started an aqua garden — lettuce, tomato, chives and herbs. No temptation to the deer on the upstairs deck.
(Submitted photo)
Ziggy spying on Susan Richman’s dog, Fanny, from next door.
(Submitted photo)
The rain encouraged wildflowers to bloom on the Tumalo Historic Canal trail.
(Submitted photo)
Doug Burk (left) and Max Burk both had birthday drive-bys!
(Submitted photo)
Checking on the gosling family.
(Submitted photo)
Angel will be joining the circus as a contortionist cat after quarantine.
(Submitted photo)
Cali girl catching some rays. She is a bit overweight but checked out by the vet before quarantine. She is OK. Loves the sunshine.
(Submitted photo)
Caption: snowcamping
(Submitted photo)
Lyn Davenport’s cat, JR, monopolized the family game.
(Submitted photo / Clay H. Davenport)
Strange times: our nephew’s graduation. Cum laude! Pictured: Alex Anderson (my husband).
(Submitted photo)
Mike Viles sent pictures of Music in the Alley in his neighborhood. “It’s a series of concerts I have been doing in my driveway one to two times a week for my neighbors.
Elsinore is a 5-year-old rescue dog who loves spending time in quarantine with her adopted “brother” Rascal, a tabby cat. The two pets have a strong bond.
One of The Bulletin’s readers enjoying his Sunday newspaper.
Mika (husky) invited her friend Zoe (Aussie) for a hike on April 2. They bouldered at Rimrock trailhead.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
With more time to hang out with her owner, Bali has been playing in the snow.
