Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts will host “The Still Line of a Movement,” a virtual talk by artist Daniela Repas from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Repas, a Bosnia-born visual artist who lives in Portland, is a storyteller who uses multiple mediums, including drawing, animation, installation and film.
The talk kicks off the fourth season of Scalehouse Voices, “a series of talks with local and visiting artists and scholars, exploring ideas and techniques, practice and process, creativity and culture,” according to Scalehouse. A $10 donation is suggested, and reservations are required. Contact: scalehouse.org/voices.
Due to Deschutes County’s return to the high risk level and the subsequent reduction in audience capacity, the Tower will adjust and add performances of Limelight Entertainment’s “And the Award Goes to …” Cocktail Cabaret at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Each performance can accommodate 30 attendees, in accordance with protocols. The Tower box office will notify all ticketholders directly. Details at towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.