Scalehouse, a multidisciplinary arts center in downtown Bend, will present Bosnia-born artist Daniela Repas in a Scalehouse Voices event at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Portland-based artist will discuss process, strategy and storytelling as modular units of her work, which depicts storytelling through a variety of mediums, including drawing, animation, installation and film.
A donation of $10 is suggested. Reservations are required. For a Zoom link, visit scalehouse.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.