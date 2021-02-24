Daniela Repas

Portland artist Daniela Repas will speak via Zoom Thursday in a Scalehouse Voices event.

 Submitted photo

Scalehouse, a multidisciplinary arts center in downtown Bend, will present Bosnia-born artist Daniela Repas in a Scalehouse Voices event at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Portland-based artist will discuss process, strategy and storytelling as modular units of her work, which depicts storytelling through a variety of mediums, including drawing, animation, installation and film.

A donation of $10 is suggested. Reservations are required. For a Zoom link, visit scalehouse.org/events.

— David Jasper, The Bulletin

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.