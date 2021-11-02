There are two interesting tidbits from the early days of Sawyer Brown, the country band playing Bend’s Midtown Ballroom Friday night.
First, the original members of Sawyer Brown were originally the backing band for country singer Don King, and they decided to stick together when King retired from the road. Second, they won the TV talent show “Star Search” in 1983, taking home a grand prize of $100,000 and a recording contract.
That set them up nicely for what came next: A whole bunch of albums and singles that consistently reached the top (or near the top) of the Billboard country charts throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Sawyer Brown was known for their ultra-melodic and radio-friendly approach to country music, with hits like “Some Girls Do,” “Thank God For You,” “Step That Step,” “The Race is On” and “All These Years.”
Country fans! Pull those boots on and scoot on down to the Midtown Ballroom for a rare-around-here mainstream country concert to be held indoors.
