A select few directors achieve their own distinct style that is then mimicked, referenced, homaged and outright stolen by future filmmakers who were influenced by them one way or another.
One of them has his own theme music and a profile that remains iconic: Alfred Hitchcock. There’s even a day dedicated to celebrating the masterful filmmaker and his films, and this year, Alfred Hitchcock Day lands on Saturday.
Known as the Master of Suspense, Hitchcock created films centered around mysteries and, more than that, his own special use of the camera, light and shadow, stretching filmmaking boundaries just enough make his movies some of the best in cinema history.
If you’re interested in celebrating Alfred Hitchcock Day — or it’s just been a while since you partook of his work — here are a few films to check out on your next movie night:
“The Man Who Knew Too Much” (1956) — Directors rarely get a second crack at a previous film of theirs, but Hitch did just that with the remake of this 1934 film. This time he trades a British family on holiday in the Alps for American tourists Jo and Ben McKenna (Doris Day and James Stewart), whose son is kidnapped while on vacation in Morocco. What starts as a simple chase to get their child back unfolds into a bigger, politically charged murder plot, with the Midwestern couple at the center of it. If you ever wondered where the song “Que Sera, Sera” comes from, it’s here. Fair warning, there is considerable racist imagery and tones, including brown-face and certain terms that are offensive. Remarking on his choice to redo the film, Hitchcock said the first was made by “a talented amateur and the second was made by a professional.” This is also one of the “lost” Hitchcock films — five movies he owned the distribution rights to and did not rerelease into theaters as much as those owned by other studios. After his 1980 death, his daughter Patricia inherited the rights, then made a deal to get them re-released in theaters and on VHS. Stream it on Peacock or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“North by Northwest” (1959) — There’s really not much more to be said about this brilliant film that hasn’t already been committed to critiques of the director’s work. From the score to mistaken identities, devious plots and a cross-country chase that includes the iconic plane in the cornfield scene, “North by Northwest” remains one of the best films ever made. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Rope” (1948) — Another of the “lost” Hitchcock films, “Rope” is the story of college friends who attempt to prove they’re smart enough to pull off the perfect murder by brutally killing a former classmate and friend. It is also one of the earliest films, if not the first, to use the long shot throughout. Hitchcock wanted to make it feel like the play it’s based on, so he shot the entire thing to like one continuous shot. At the time, it was considered a failure, even by Hitch himself, but today it’s revered. Though the film heavily dilutes the stage play’s more overt queer themes, the intellectual approach to murder and a psychological game of how to get away with it is still intriguing. Stream it on Peacock or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Suspicion” (1941) — While the ending isn’t ideal — the studio demanded Hitchcock change it — it’s the only Hitchcock film to earn a cast member an acting Oscar: Joan Fontaine for her work as Lina McLaidlaw, a “homely” heiress who is wooed by conning playboy Johnnie Aysgarth (Carey Grant). She begins to suspect he’s not all he pretends to be — and that he’s slowly plotting to kill her. The black and white film is expertly shot, adding to the overall tension. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Trouble with Harry” (1955) — While it may not be his best, it was apparently one of Hitch’s favorite films, and it’s also one of mine. The mix of black comedy and mystery is elevated by its cast, with the director choosing to hire then-unknown Shirley MacLaine in the lead alongside John Forsythe, Edmund Gwenn and Mildred Natwick. The story centers on a basic whodunit, but everyone thinks they did it, and it’s the attempt to cover up Harry’s murder that makes the film so fun. This is another “lost” Hitchcock film. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Vertigo” (1958) — Upon its release, “Vertigo” received mixed reviews due to its slow, methodical pacing. Luckily, over the years, artistic tastes and film styles evolved (thanks in part to Hitchcock himself), and many have changed their tune. At any rate, this Jimmy Stewart/Kim Novak psychological thriller is still captivating. Through a modern lens, it’s an even more disturbing look at the obsessive nature that lead Scottie (Stewart) has for Judy/Madeline (Novak). This is the fourth of the “lost” Hitchcock films. Stream it on Peacock or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
Want more?
Here are a few more titles to check out by the famed director:
“Psycho” (1960) — Stream it on Peacock or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Birds” (1963) — Stream it on Peacock or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Dial M for Murder” (1954) — Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“To Catch a Thief” (1955) — Stream it on Amazon Prime, Hulu or Paramount+ or rent it on Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Frenzy” (1972) — Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Rear Window” (1954) — One of the “lost” Hitchcock films. Stream it on Peacock or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Strangers on a Train” (1951) — Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
