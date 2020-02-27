If you’re an aspiring writer, or a seasoned one with bad habits, Bend writer Sarah Sennott Cyr would like a word with you.
On March 9, the Bend writing coach will lead “Writers Working: Cultivating a Writing Practice,” a two-hour workshop for all levels.
Part of Deschutes Public Library’s Write Here series, the workshop takes inspiration from author Natalie Goldberg’s “Writing Down the Bones,” a book that proved pivotal in Cyr’s own writing life upon her discovery of it.
“There’s a myth about writers,” Cyr (pronounced “Seer”) said last week over a cup of Americano. “What it looks like is someone sitting down at this Royal typewriter, cigarette dangling from the lip, banging away at the Great American Novel. As writers, we just sit down and we’re funneling our divine genius, just cold. And the truth of the matter is — this is where I get really passionate — writing is like any other endeavor in life.”
Originally from Massachusetts, Cyr majored in psychology in college after which she moved to London, where she landed a job as an assistant at Newsweek’s London bureau.
“It was just being at the right place at the right time,” she said. “I started as a logistics coordinator — so an assistant to one of the writers. It was in 2002, right in the lead-up to the Iraq War. The gentleman I worked with was a war correspondent … (who) was setting up the Baghdad bureau for Newsweek. But they were really open, so I started pitching stories, and I ended up writing for them for a couple of years.”
Her preferred focus was on books, theater and other areas of the arts. She found that with more serious subject areas — such as politics and religion — “I would sit and start typing,” she said.” After a couple of words, I’d be editing in-line. I’d be editing what I was writing. I found it such a frustrating process, I eventually left.”
Cyr returned to New England, where she freelanced and did marketing on behalf of a nonprofit homeless shelter.
“I worked in marketing just because it’s something I naturally have a knack for,” she said. “When I started working at the nonprofit … I really loved telling the story of the people who lived there, and what ended up getting them to the place that they (were). And then I thought, through sharing that story, people would empathize, whether that’s sharing it through the press or on our website or slideshows and benefit concerts. So I really felt like the power of storytelling, that’s how I approach marketing.”
In 2008, she and her husband, Greg Cyr, moved to Bend, where he learned to pilot helicopters, and she spent a few more years in marketing, including at G5, a Bend real estate marketing and advertising company. Through those years, Cyr maintained an interest in creative writing.
“I was working that job, and I came across … Natalie Goldberg’s ‘Writing Down the Bones,’” she said. “That changed everything.”
The 1986 writing guide, whose full title is “Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within,” has sold over a million copies. The book was certainly freeing for Cyr.
“I was just all-in,” she said. “Within the year, I was studying with Natalie. I found her. She’s in New Mexico. … She has this huge following. I’ve been back and forth to New Mexico ever since, the last five years, studying with her.” In fact, Cyr is in New Mexico this week studying with Goldberg.
About five years ago, Cyr began to help other writers using Goldberg’s methods. Ellen Ronan of Bend was in Cyr’s first workshop.
“It combined meditation practice and holding silence, with timed prompt writing technique as taught by Natalie Goldberg in her books and workshops,” Ronan said by email. “It really appealed to me because I have a meditation practice and have attended many silent retreats, and was also interested in exploring a writing practice.”
Ronan took more of Cyr’s workshops and attended one of Goldberg’s retreats, and joined a local writing group made up of women who have studied with Cyr or Goldberg. They’ve been meeting weekly for three years.
“Sarah’s classes were really instrumental for me in finding a way past the internal critic/editor that ends up blocking creativity and actual writing,” said Ronan, who entered the creative writing MFA program at Oregon State University-Cascades last fall.
Cyr shares some of the most critical of Goldberg’s recommendations: “Its foundation is you write with pen and paper. You use a timer. And you use a prompt,” she said.
“As soon as the timer goes off, you start writing, and you write for, let’s say 10 minutes — 10 minutes is a good place to start for anyone entering the writing process,” Cyr said. “One of the rules is you keep your pen moving no matter what. This is totally (the same as) Anne Lamott’s ‘sh--ty first draft,’ just getting the words down. Don’t worry about spelling or grammar. All of those hangups that I was so frustrated by before I learned this process.”
“Keep the hand moving. This is (to) stay in the creator’s seat, not the editor’s. This is not the time for editing,” she said.
“Let’s say the prompt was, ‘my mother’s hands.’ … Whatever comes up, you write it. You write what you say, not what you think you should say. If something scary or a deep memory comes up, you write it anyway. Because if you don’t, you’re going to write around it, and the story is going to be really bland.”
Daily writing helps cement good habits, she said. After three years of daily writing in that manner, Cyr has begun work on a memoir.
As a mother of two young children, ages 3 and 6, she well understands the difficulty of trying to squeeze in a daily writing practice.
“It could be such a hindrance to have children and try and write, but I was forced to find ways to write while raising kids,” Cyr said. “I would use their naps as this in-born alarm clock. When my daughter went down for her first nap, I don’t care if the house was dirty — much to my husband’s dismay, and the world’s dismay — I would sit down. If it was just 10 minutes, I would sit down, and I would write.”
That quick-hit is an approach that works for Ronan, too.
“I’ve been amazed by how effective a 10- or 15-minute (exercise) writing on some random word or topic can be. And how the practice seems to open up access to such a rich world of material we all have within us. It allows one to move from thinking about writing or wanting to write ‘someday’ to being a writer.”
