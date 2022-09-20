Swaggering, guitar-forward blues-rock is mostly a man’s game (unfortunately), but if anyone can change that, it’s Samantha Fish.
The Kansas City, Missouri, native brings plenty of her own skills and swagger to the genre, not to mention a bunch of fresh influences that make it feel like she’d alter the DNA of blues-rock if they’d just let her. Her 2021 album “Faster” snaps and crackles in a way that you don’t hear very often. There’s oodles of blues licks, of course, but also a very modern electro-pop vibe that runs through these songs. There’s even one track that features a guest spot by fellow KCMO talent Tech N9ne!
Anyway, Samantha Fish rips. Catch her Thursday night at the Midtown or kick yourself for missing her later on.
Samantha Fish, with Eric Johanson: $25, 8 p.m Thursday, Sept. 22, doors open 7 p.m., Midtown Balloom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
