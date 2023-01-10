Sam Grisman is the son of newgrass legend David “Dawg” Grisman, who was close friends and a collaborator with Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. Together, Garcia and the elder Grisman spent the early ‘90s recording acoustic music in the younger Grisman’s childhood home.
That music remains vital and influential, particularly among artists exploring the connections between folk, bluegrass and improvisational jams, and now Sam Grisman has put together his own project designed to celebrate the Garcia/Grisman legacy. Here’s what he has to say about it:
“What I find most inspiring about this material is the way their camaraderie and their love and joy for the music, simply oozes out of each recording. It is also impressive how deeply they get beneath their favorite song — whether they are originals, covers or traditional/old time tunes — and how expertly that material was curated.
"My goal in starting Sam Grisman Project is to build a platform for my friends and me to showcase our genuine passion and appreciation for the legacy of Dawg and Jerry’s music. By playing some of their beloved repertoire and sharing the original music that our own collective has to offer, we will also show the impact that this music has had on our own individual musical voices.”
Sam Grisman Project presents Garcia/Grisman: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, $20, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
