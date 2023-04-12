I knew I had to visit Salud Live Kitchen when I noticed its 4.8-star rating on Yelp.

The woman-owned establishment, founded in 2013, is Bend’s answer to clean eating. It’s easy to miss the cafe, which is located behind Remax along Northwest Franklin Avenue, just up the street from The Point Pub and Grill.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.