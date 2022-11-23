Hanging-in-Process.jpeg

Volunteers from Sagebrushers Art Society hang a painting at St. Vincent Place in Bend.

 Submitted photo

Thanks to members of the Sagebrushers Art Society, residents of the St. Vincent’s Place, a homeless village in Bend, have a room with a view — of locally made art.

According to the Sagebrushers, each of the 10 housing units, part of a transitional program from St. Vincent de Paul, boasts art on its walls. Members of the Sagebrushers donated and installed the framed artwork.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

—Bulletin staff report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.