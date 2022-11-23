Thanks to members of the Sagebrushers Art Society, residents of the St. Vincent’s Place, a homeless village in Bend, have a room with a view — of locally made art.
According to the Sagebrushers, each of the 10 housing units, part of a transitional program from St. Vincent de Paul, boasts art on its walls. Members of the Sagebrushers donated and installed the framed artwork.
“We had an enormous response to the call for donations,” a press notice quoted Sagebrushers’ member Barb Crislip, who organized the effort. “Fifty-eight artists, roughly a third of our members, contributed their art, and these were not ‘leftover’ paintings! These were lovely, top-quality, artworks. I was just overwhelmed by the generosity of our members.”
So, too, was Gary Hewitt, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Social Services.
“When we heard that Sagebrushers wanted to get involved, I hadn’t even thought about using original art in the housing units. It’s a really strong contribution that says to the residents that the community supports them in this very human way. It’s very moving, very emotional, really.”
Sagebrushers Art Society was founded in 1959, which makes it Central Oregon’s oldest arts organization. Its mission: making art education and experience available to members and the public. Along with classes and workshops in its Roosevelt Avenue home in Bend, Sagebrushers places art in public spaces and gives back to the community. For more info, visit sagebrushersartofbend.com.
