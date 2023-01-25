A reader recently recommended Saffron Grill, which opened in Redmond in July. She said she especially loved the seasoning on the fries, which were unlike any other fries she had tried before.
“I ate every last fry, which I usually try not to do,” she said.
Saffron Grill’s fries are seasoned with truffle oil, garlic, salt and parmesan cheese, part of a Middle-Eastern/Persian menu influenced by the restaurant owner’s Afghan heritage, in addition to American staples such as wings, burgers and salads.
Last week, I stopped by to try Saffron Grill’s lunch menu. The server recommended one of two options for lunch — Haseeb’s rice bowl ($15) or the Persian tacos ($11).
He said the two signature dishes were served with the restaurant’s kebab meats: tandoori chicken, tika ribeye or lamb. He added that the ribeye and lamb were both marinated, with a delectably tender result.
I ordered Haseeb’s rice bowl with tika ribeye kebab, served with Qabuli pilaf rice. The rice was yellow in color and mixed with almonds, carrots and raisins, and the kebab was served with a side of cilantro yogurt chutney.
The tenderness of the ribeye blew me away. There was a slight char on the outside, it fell apart easily and the flavor was further enhanced by the zing of the yogurt chutney.
The Qabuli rice was dry but prepared with a pleasant mix of spices. The almonds, carrots and raisins had been mixed in lightly, preventing any singular flavor from overpowering the dish as a whole.
Overall, Haseeb’s rice bowl made for a satisfying meal with a refreshing Middle Eastern flair.
The dinner menu, which is served from 4-9 p.m., includes the kebab options listed above with the addition of lamb chops and additional sides such as lamb chops with mashed potatoes and asparagus ($30) and a chicken tandoori kebab plate with Qabuli rice, a house vegetable and bread ($26).
The server was exceptionally accommodating. He took the time to explain the menu and was quick to offer suggestions and accommodations based on my interests.
Saffron Grill is spacious and open, separated into a dining room and a bar. Each room features flatscreen TVs and there are plenty of comfortable booths throughout.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
