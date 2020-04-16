Miracle Greens’ manager/buyer Jake Sandler responded to GO! Magazine’s request for local cannabis stores to answer a few questions about the state of the times and the 4/20 holiday. Here’s what he had to say:
Q: How are you celebrating 4/20 in this time of social distancing?
A: We will be celebrating with our staff and customers with safety in the forefront of our minds and efforts. While this is by and large the most important holiday in cannabis culture, we will be putting “celebration” on hold and are going to continue to focus on cleaning/sanitizing after each customer transaction, pushing for curbside pickup instead of in-store, social distancing measures, and helping to facilitate an enjoyable, yet absolutely worry-free shopping experience. We are encouraging “at-home participation” with our coloring contest, a three-part raffle (drawing held on 4/20) for some amazing prizes, as well as offering deals to customers, to help them afford their favorite products without having to participate in any sort of in-person events..!
Q: Have you been seeing a lot of new customers recently?
A: Yes, we have been experiencing up to 15% novel clientele on a daily basis! With the shut down of many locations around town, we have seen many “regulars” at other shops come in, and decide we are their “new spot.”
Q: Are customers switching from flower to edibles over concerns about lung issues related to COVID-19?
A: Not on a significant level. More than anything we see customers buying in bulk and stocking up to limit their exposure in public (We appreciate this mentality!!). While edibles do offer a “smoke free” alternative, people seem to be sticking to what they know, which is flower, tried and true.
Q: How are you keeping customers and staff safe?
A: We have taken a number of precautions through the shop, so this might be a lengthy summary. First, there are warnings and recommendations from the CDC posted visibly for customers to view, as we are enforcing them all sternly. We have laid out bright red tape markings on the ground that waiting customers are required to stand on. This ensures customers remain 6-feet apart from one another and staff, and if there is no “red X” to stand on, we are at capacity and you must wait outside. The two budtenders’ work stations have been spread to opposite sides of the sales floor to help staff distance from one another as well. Staff sanitize the sales area after EVERY single transaction, and change their gloves as well (this was already in practice). We have been sanitizing all equipment, furniture, door handles, railings, and commonly frequented infrastructure within the shop multiple times daily. We have brought in industrial strength cleaning/sanitizing solutions from the restaurant world that was previously not used in dispensaries commonly to truly up our efforts.
Q: How is the product supply? Any hiccups?
A: The product supply is largely unaffected. We have one or two vendors who currently aren’t delivering around the state, but other than that everyone seems to be keeping up with the additional demand. Many of our producers say their farms and work spaces already had such intense hygiene/sanitary protocols that they hardly needed to change anything to adapt to new required policies.
Q: What’s the most popular flower right now? Edible?
A: The most popular flower right now is our Hashfruit, grown by our own Miracle Farms out in Tumalo. This strain is so popular because it is relaxing, eases anxiety, and is very affordable. We know times are tough, so we have intentionally priced all of our “house” flower at $4-$6 per gram! As for edibles, the Mule Kickers have been the most popular going on a few months now. These gummies are full strength, strain specific, and full spectrum, for the absolute lowest price possible. They are becoming for biggest edible giants in the state, watch out!
Q: Are people buying more CBD lately?
A: Yes they are! While I haven’t seen an overwhelming shift towards CBD products, they are undoubtedly popular for those seeking relaxation, anti-anxiety, and soothing effects without any intoxication.
