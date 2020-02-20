The Sisters Folk Festival organization has revealed more artists for its 24th edition, which returns to Sisters from Sept. 11 through 13.
Blues/roots singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster, who last played the festival in 2016, will return this year. Another folk festival veteran, singer-songwriter Willy Porter, will also return. Folk rock band Wild Rivers, duos James Hill and Anne Janelle and O’Connor Lee will also perform.
Visit sistersfolkfestival.org for more information.
