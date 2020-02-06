‘Spaceman,’ Rubbah Tree,
self-released
With the number of touring reggae artists who come through Central Oregon, the lack of local reggae bands is surprising. Enter Rubbah Tree, a five-piece that formed a couple of years ago. Specializing in laid-back reggae/rock with a Pacific Northwest twist, the band has opened for groups such as Katchafire, The Expendables and fellow Bendites Indubious.
Last month, Rubbah Tree released the single “Spaceman,” the follow-up to 2018’s three-song EP, “Northwest Rains.” The track, which features guest vocals from Indubious’ Evan “Evton B” Burton, is fittingly sci-fi oriented, with vocalists Jah Yogi and Seth Dumdei (who also plays guitar) imploring the listener to “gimme the spaceman on the moon.” Starting with soaring lead guitar over a pensive groove, the music glides along until the hard-hitting bridge, with organ and drum hits punctuating Burton’s ululating.
The track is available for free download at aumnipro.com/store until Feb. 15.
