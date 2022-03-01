Seth Dumdei has spent much of his life playing all kinds of music, from heavy metal and punk to bluegrass and beyond.
With his band Rubbah Tree, however, he feels like he has finally found his perfect fit.
“It wasn’t until I started playing reggae music that I started feeling my blood and my body moving in a better direction,” Dumdei said. “Reggae kind of opened the door for me to what I love most about music.”
He started Rubbah Tree in 2017, first as a duo: Dumdei on guitar and vocals, plus keyboard player Micah Rushing. The minimalist setup was a necessity, he said.
“I had a drum machine at my feet because I couldn’t find any musicians who wanted to play reggae music,” Dumdei said. “It was such a small community and an untouched market that I was like, ‘Wow, I really want to get in on this.’”
So Rubbah Tree began playing around Bend, and eventually Dumdei started finding additional bandmates, mostly at open mics, he said. Today, Rubbah Tree is a six-piece, with Rushing still on keyboards, Jah Yogi on vocals, Seth Acquarolo on lead guitar and backup vocals, Julien Verbrugghe on bass and Dylan Bernal on drums.
“Everything really came together organically,” Dumdei said. “I’d approach them and tell them I liked what they were doing and ask if they wanted to come jam with us. And then they just felt the vibe. I couldn’t be more blessed with the musicians in this band.”
In 2018, Rubbah Tree put out a three-song EP called “Northwest Rains” that showcased the band’s bouncy, ultra-melodic sound. Ever since, they’ve been working on their first full-length album, “Wake Up the World,” which they’ll celebrate with a release show Saturday night at Silver Moon Brewing (see “If you go”).
Recorded at local musician Todd Rosenberg’s VCA Lab studio, “Wake Up the World” delivers 10 tracks of Rubbah Tree’s vibrant sound, which is a heady mix of relaxed reggae rhythms, searing electric guitar leads and tasteful keyboard touches that bring a bit of vintage vibe to the songs. The vocal interplay between Dumdei and Jah Yogi adds extra depth and dimension to Rubbah Tree’s tunes, and the lyrics they sing always offer a ray of hope to hold onto.
Which is exactly how Dumdei likes it.
“For me, music is an everyday thing. It’s as much a part of me as my heartbeat. And the reason I’ve chosen to focus on reggae is because the message behind it is pretty much nonstop positive,” he said. “In my worst moments, anytime day or night, if I’m listening to it, I get that uplifting feeling, you know? We all need something like that in our lives.”
