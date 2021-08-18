In a previous article, I wrote about variations in brewing, and how a single change to a recipe, such as adding fruit, can alter the finished beer — sometimes in big ways. These types of singular variants are interesting and can offer insights into brewing ingredients and processes, but sometimes it’s fun to embrace big changes and creativity for bolder strokes. Sunriver Brewing Company went in this direction with the introduction of its Herd Mentality series, featuring different dessertlike versions of its Cocoa Cow Chocolate Milk Stout. Sunriver is releasing a new beer in the series every two months, beginning earlier this spring. Cocoa Cow is one of the brewery’s most popular beers, and it has earned a number of awards since it debuted in 2015. It’s brewed with lactose (milk sugar) and roasted Ghana cocoa nibs and is 7% alcohol by volume with 28 IBUs. By itself it’s a delicious and decadent brew, creamy and rich with an aroma and flavor profile that evokes the “Chocolate Milk” of its name.
With the Herd Mentality variants, the brewery is keeping the stats the same while it explores different ingredients with each variation. Raspberry Thorns & Udders, released in March, introduced raspberries to the recipe. May’s beer release, S’Mores Cocoa Cow, incorporated graham crackers, marshmallows and vanilla.
“The idea for the series came from our Head Brewer, Patrick Raasch,” said Brett Thomas, director of brewery operations, via email. “He wanted to get creative and touch on the popularity of pastry beers, without making extreme examples of said beers.” Thomas and Raasch together came up with the recipes.
The Herd Mentality stout available now is Cherry Vanilla Cocoa Cow, brewed with vanilla and two varieties of cherries from Michigan (Montmorency and Balaton). Montmorency is a popular sour cherry variety often used in cherry pies, while Balaton is a darker fruit with a sweet-tart flavor.
I asked Thomas how the ingredients were incorporated into the beer. “For the most part, we add products to the hot side — typically utilizing the whirlpool,” he said.
In the glass, Cherry Vanilla gives up aromas of chocolate milk with a dash of vanilla and roasty dark malts that bring out notes of char, fruity coffee and bitter dark chocolate. The cherries are quite subtle and hard to find in the nose, perhaps offering up an impression of cherry cola.
The flavor is where the cherries make their presence known, with a bit of cherry pie filling and a fleeting tart character that emphasize the coffee and roasted qualities of the stout. There’s bitter chocolate with a bit of cherry pit, as a subtle sweetness, and vanilla bean rounding out the flavors, finishing with a splash of cherry juice.
You also may yet find cans of Raspberry Thorns & Udders and S’Mores on shelves. I found Raspberry to be a rich and chocolatey dessertlike brew, with the berry drawing out a fudgelike complexity. S’Mores lived up to its name, with impressions of chocolate syrup, toasted and charred marshmallows and even a hint of smokiness reminiscent of making s’mores over a campfire.
The coming months will see two more variants released before the year is out: Cookies ’N’ Cream Cocoa Cow and Mocha Cocoa Cow.
With all of these beers, they are rich and complex without being cloyingly sweet and feature a well-handled balance of the various flavors. Each version changes the base beer in different ways: some drawing out more roasted malt character, some leaning into the chocolate.
You may also want to try each side-by-side with the original Cocoa Cow and explore how the different additions alter the original beer.
