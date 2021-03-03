Many people would be perfectly happy with a single talent that makes them stand out: With the publication of her debut memoir, “Bravey,” Olympic runner Alexi Pappas, who has also written and starred in films including 2017’s “Tracktown” and 2019’s “Olympic Dreams,” has proven herself a multiple threat.
But it hasn’t been an easy path for Pappas, 30, who was just 4 when her mother, who suffered from depression, committed suicide. In “Bravey” (a word she first coined in a short poem) she discusses frankly her search for female role models, be it the mother of a friend or a teacher, as well as her own battle with depression.
At 6 p.m. on March 11, Roundabout Books will host a Zoom event featuring Pappas in conversation with shop owner Cassie Clemans. Tickets for the event and a copy of “Bravey” are $30.
Formerly a resident of Eugene, Pappas now lives in Los Angeles with husband and film collaborator Jeremy Teicher. With the many demands on her time, Pappas took part in an email Q&A with GO! Magazine. For tickets and more information about Pappas and her Roundabout event, visit roundaboutbooks.com/events
Q: How did you come up with the word ‘bravey,’ and can you explain what it means to you?
A: I actually answer this very question in the introduction to my book! Without giving away too much, the word “bravey” came from a poem I wrote and shared on social media back when I was running for the University of Oregon: “run like a bravey / sleep like a baby / dream like a crazy / replace can’t with maybe.” The word “bravey” became the label of a mini-movement, a self-identifier for those who make the choice to replace can’t with maybe and pursue their dreams. It’s a switch we can flip in our mind.
Q: What kinds of early reactions are you hearing from readers of “Bravey”?
A: I have been absolutely loving the photos I’ve been seeing on social media of people around the world with their hardcover copies of “Bravey,” along with their often extremely thoughtful captions about what parts of the book have spoken to most to them. Whether the book is joining you in the sun by the pool, on the subway to work, or under a blanket by the fire, I get so happy seeing “Bravey” find its way in the world.
Q: What was the most difficult part of writing the book for you?
A: I found the process of organizing all of my stories, lessons, and experiences into a single cohesive order to be the most challenging part of the writing process. “Bravey” spans so many different parts of my life, from losing my mother to suicide to growing up and looking for female mentors, to making movies and competing in the Olympics, to my own experience with post-Olympic depression — it took lots of time and editing to make sure everything built on each other in a synergistic way.
Q: How did writing “Bravey” compare to other work you’ve done, such as writing the films “Tracktown” or “Olympic Dreams”? Do you prefer one kind of writing over another?
A: Writing movies and writing a book are two tremendously different undertakings! Both are collaborative in their own way, with the biggest difference being that book writing builds towards a final document that is set in stone, while a script builds towards ultimately handing the reins over to your actors. Each is magical in its own way.
Q: Between your film work with the likes of Nick Kroll, reading Maya Rudolph’s introduction and seeing that you’ll be in conversation with Bill Hader at SXSW, it’s gotten me wondering about what similarities and differences you see between athletes and comedians/actors. Two highly different species, or is there quite a bit of overlap in terms of personalities, perseverance, work ethic? Are you more comfortable in one world than the other?
A: I believe that art, just like athletics, is a discipline that we can explore and improve through practice and hard work. Talent matters, but hard work matters more. Arts and sports have more in common than people think!
Q: What do you see as some of the biggest challenges facing young women today? Isolation, polarized politics, social media, global warming, influencers running amok —it can all seem very overwhelming. What kind of questions or advice-seeking do you most often hear from girls who look up to you?
A: I receive questions all across the map — and I encourage everyone to check out the “Ask Bravey” series on Youtube. In regards to feeling overwhelmed: I completely hear you. What helps me is to write my goals down and focus only on what’s useful. I am also very protective of my willpower — there’s a whole chapter on this in the book!
Q: What accomplishments thus far in your life are you most proud of?
A: I am extremely proud of writing “Bravey.” Running my Olympic race and setting a new Greek national record in the 10K was also a high point for me — it felt like my mind and body were on the exact same page. I go into more detail on this in the “Olympics” chapter in “Bravey,” but feeling in complete mind-body harmony was the ultimate expression, for me, of what it means to be an athlete.
Q: Why was it important for you to raise awareness about elite athletes’ mental health? Why do you think those kinds of conversations haven’t happened sooner?
A: This is something I am tremendously passionate about. When I was depressed, the biggest turning point for me — honestly, the epiphany that saved my life — was when my doctor helped me look at my depression as a “scratch on my brain.” Being depressed wasn’t some nebulous thing, it wasn’t a personal failing — it was a mental health injury that I could heal, just like a physical injury. I understood that my brain was a body part like any other, it can get strained and injured just like any other, and it can heal like any other. Once we see it this way, the stigma around mental health goes away. I believe that this trend is already happening and in time, going to the therapist will become just as much a part of an elite athlete’s routine as seeing a PT and chiropractor.
Q: What is your current running life like? Are you training for the 2021 Olympics? Is it difficult to juggle the various demands on your time?
A: I have many big athletic goals in my future, but given the uncertainty with COVID, I’m trying not to squeeze onto anything too tight!
