Roundabout Books will host a virtual Zoom event promoting “Suppose the room just got brighter,” the new chapbook from Jenna Goldsmith, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Published by Finishing Line Press, it’s the third book from Goldsmith, senior instructor of writing at Oregon State University-Cascades and one of four members of the Portland-based interdisciplinary arts group Danger Punch.
Poet Jennifer Tseng has said of the work in “Suppose the Room Just got Brighter,” “Her poems are effervescent; even the heavy ones tread lightly as children in a fairy tale, ever alive with bewilderment and curiosity.”
To procure a link to the Zoom event, visit roundaboutbookshop.com.
