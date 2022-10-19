Never has a story of woe been turned into a more diverting, witty and breezy teen romp through Verona than Karen Maine’s tale of a famously jilted lover in “Rosaline,” now streaming on Hulu. Director Maine takes the fun script adapted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber from Rebecca Serle’s novel “When You Were Mine” and transports us to a remixed fair Verona, where we lay our scene. Kaitlyn Dever stars as the often-mentioned-but-never-seen ex of Romeo Montague (Kyle Allen), Rosaline Capulet (yes, Juliet’s older cousin). She brings a sassy tone — and an homage to Kate from “Taming of the Shrew” — to the world of the star-crossed lovers. But instead of the iambic pentameter-laden staging we’ve come to know, this Verona is filled with modern flair and frilly costumes, and Dever fills out her part well in a film that doesn’t try to be more than it is. Rosaline is a headstrong and progressive teen of Verona who has a secret fling with the city’s famous balcony-climbing lothario. When he presents the idea that they should run away together — he can write poetry while she tends to the house — she’s less than thrilled with the idea. Rosaline thinks she may be in love with him, but she can’t quite say it when he presents his feelings. Meanwhile, Rosaline’s father Adrian (Bradley Whitford) is busy trying to marry her off to someone — anyone, at this point. Enter Dario (Sean Teale), the handsome (and age-appropriate) soldier home on leave. Dario takes her on a quick date on his boat, despite her fear of fish, which keeps Rosaline from attending the Capulet masquerade, where Romeo is waiting for her. Of course, this is the same ball where Romeo finally meets his much younger, prettier, richer and more refined match, Juliet (Isabela Merced). Once Rosaline discovers her beloved has quickly found another, she’s determined to break them apart, but things obviously get a bit messy, and loyalties and lives are quickly put on the line. The film follows the plot points of the original Shakespearean play but focuses on Rosaline and her quest to win Romeo back along with her will-they-or-won’t-they status with Dario. However, it doesn’t take the legacy material as gospel and manages to poke fun and holes at some of the more outrageous (at least by modern standards) elements of it. Dever leads a competent cast, but there are times when “Rosaline” veers too far into teen rom-com schtick. The constant sub-verbal dialogue and asides, and some overplayed characters such as the over-the-top gay best friend, all wear thin. The adult cast members such as Whitford and Minnie Driver in the role of Nurse are great. I wish we’d gotten a little more connection, especially between Rosaline and her father: Doing so would have packed more of a punch in one ending scene. Plus, more Whitford is rarely a bad thing. “Rosaline,” both the film and the character, get off a little too easily in terms of consequences for what transpires. Not that this film should’ve taken itself more seriously, but the resolution comes quickly, and there are two key moments from the original tragedy that come off too lighthearted, even for this easy-watch movie. Specifically (spoiler alert for the 400-year-old play) when Tybalt (Alistair Toovey) is killed, rather than letting Rosaline — and the audience — feel the gravity of that situation, his death is played for laughs and the ridiculous feud between the Capulets and Montagues. If you have a basic understanding of the original text, you’re probably aware that the death is a big, big deal and sets in motion the most tragic events of “Romeo and Juliet.” But “Rosaline” is an all-out comedy, and it’s genuinely fun to see that side of this coin, especially for those of us who can’t stand the source material because of the stupidity of the feud and the titular star-crossed lovers. In Rosaline, we get a character who feels the same way we do, but not so much that the original love story is diminished, just put into a better, more modern perspective, which is delicious. “Rosaline” ends up being better than it really should be, thanks to its lighthearted approach to one of the world’s most enduring tragedies. It’s a fun spin that pairs nicely with a rainy Saturday afternoon. On screens this week: You can catch Kaitlyn Dever on the big screen paired with George Clooney and Julia Roberts in “Ticket to Paradise.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrives in theaters as DC antihero “Black Adam.” Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke play half-brothers reuniting for their father’s funeral in “Raymond & Ray” on Apple TV+. And on Hulu, horror movie “Matriarch” debuts.
