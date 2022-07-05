On her third album, "Wary + Strange," Tennessee singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah wastes no time letting the listener know who is running this show. "Don't wanna know how you would do it. Don't wanna know how it should be," she sings in "Soapbox," the opening track. "'Cause I don't care what you think."
Kiah is a guitar and banjo player, a Grammy nominee and a member of roots-music supergroup Our Native Daughters. But "Wary + Strange," a collection of songs that examine her experience as a Black LGBTQ+ woman in the American South, might just be her finest work yet. It's fiery and folky, defiant and vulnerable, heavy and liberating, bluesy and bold; it's a striking artistic statement from an emerging mega-talent in the world of Americana music.
Kiah will play Redmond's High Desert Music Hall as part of the Cascades Radio Hour concert series, which is bringing big names like Leo Kottke, Darrell Scott and Margo Cilker to the venue over the next couple of months. Learn more about it at cascadesradiohour.com.
Amythyst Kiah: $22.50, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, cascadesradiohour.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
