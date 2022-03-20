Think twice, plant once. A good mantra to remember when shopping begins for new landscape materials. At some point in your landscaping future, it may save you money. I learned from a costly experience.
I don’t hold any responsibility for the trees planted on my property. Nor, should the previous owner. The responsibility lands on Mother Nature and the beloved native western juniper and the lack of knowledge as building and progress took over bare land.
A flooded bathroom floor called for professionals with their high-tech cameras. Trees roots from a juniper tree, many feet away, had found a crack in the pipe from the bathroom leading to the septic system. The roots that were dug up were a solid mass of fine root hairs.
The solution was to replace the pipe leading to the septic. Then clean-out the septic tank which had been on the 2022 to-do list. Replacing the pipe took the better part of a day. The area had to be hand dug due to the possibility of a backhoe running into power and water lines that lead to the greenhouse. The clean-out of the septic was to take place the following day. That turned out to be another day of discovery.
The root hairs had totally grown over and under the tank cap, making removal another challenge. Lots of hand and back energy expended by two great workmen who also kept my blood pressure level in check with their patience and kind words. Not all customer service has gone by the wayside these past few years.
You probably wonder how this article is of any importance to you. I don’t live in the country where septic tanks are the norm. Our area was taken into the city, but we are still on septic systems as are several other areas of Bend.
The “I didn’t know” moment is that invasive tree roots will find their way into the clay sewer pipes as well. Not only should we think of invasive root systems invading pipes, but also include how invasive roots can damage sidewalks, driveways, and crack foundations of rock or concrete walls. Think twice, plant once.
In most cases, the tree’s root mass is in the top 18-24 inches of soil. The roots spread at least as far as the most distant tips of the branches. Invasive roots spread much farther. Think of the mature height of the tree as you landscape. Think twice, plant once.
A mature western juniper (Juniperus occidententallis) can consume 20 to 30 gallons of water daily. The lateral roots commonly extend to the height of the tree, but in some cases can extend as much as 3 times tree height, according to the USDA Forest Service database.
The genus Populus, is a commonly grown landscaping tree throughout the United States. The genus species, commonly called poplars, cottonwoods, and aspens are most often planted because they are fast growing.
Years ago I was invited to lunch by Libby McGeary, the garden guru of Central Oregon. Libby was having a great deal of trouble with aspens invading a retaining wall and a driveway. Libby wanted me to always be committed to making people cautious about where to plant aspens. I have honored that request for many years.
The willow, member of the genus, Salex has always been valued for ornament, shade, erosion control and the source of salicylic acid used in pain relievers. Willows require moisture and will actively seek out a water source such as drainage culverts, sewer or water lines. Placement requires a site location of a mature size of up to 50 feet and expansion of up to 40 feet in width. Weeping willows should be reserved for large properties and planted well away from water, electrical, cable or sewage lines.
It is hard to move away from trees we may have grown up with in other states but again, think twice, plant once. It may save you $3,000 in repairs. Our local plant nurseries are good references as to what to plant. Reference the materials offered by the OSU Deschutes County Extension Service.
Reserve the date: The Central Oregon Master Gardener Assn is teaching a class on “Late Winter Pruning in the Garden” on Wednesday March 23 via webinar from 7-8 p.m. There will be a follow-up pruning demonstration in the Hollinshead Water-wise Garden on March 26 from 1-3 p.m. Register at gocomga.com.
