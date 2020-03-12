“Irrashaimase!” It’s how you are greeted by chefs and servers as you walk in the door of Bend Izakaya Rōnin. This lively, authentic Japanese welcome is what you’d hear if you walked into restaurants and businesses in Japan. It not only says “Come on in,” it honors the customer, and here, it sets the tone for the Rōnin izakaya. An izakaya is a neighborhood bar in Japan where people come in to enjoy good food among good friends.
Rōnin is not just a sushi bar (which may disappoint some of the fans of the Rōnin truck previously at The Bite in Tumalo). It adds a variety of Japanese foods and truly showcases the talents of chef-owner Scott Byers and partner Jake Peterson. Byers’ lifelong love of Japan inspired him to learn Japanese cooking and culture and inspired him to create a restaurant that honors Japan.
The decor is ebullient. As you enter, graphic cherry blossoms (painted by Byers’ friend and tattoo artist Nick Pulzone) lead you into the restaurant. A fanciful octopus spreads above the kitchen and sushi bar. Blue paper umbrellas are mounted on the ceiling as handmade fish swim through a tranquil sea above the predominantly red, black and white walls — reflecting the color scheme of the Rōnin sushi truck from which this restaurant evolved.
Everything from the folded napkins and stoneware plates to the small-plates menu create an authentic Japanese izakaya experience. As we sat at our table, we read a tabletop display that explained izakaya: “Traditionally, they are cozy spots where friends can gather, have a few drinks, eat some food and unwind. They serve tapas-style food that’s meant to be shared among friends. Generally, you order a first round of drinks then look over the menu and start making selections.”
We took the advice to heart. I wanted sake. Our server was impressively well versed in the different sake varieties, and adept at guiding me to one that would suit my desire for a fruity flavor.
For starters, we went with miso soup and edamame (each reasonably priced at $3). The miso soup was the best, bar none, that I’ve had in Central Oregon. Starting with a bonito stock, a touch of sesame oil gave the soup an almost nutty-flavored base. The soup was cloudy with shiro miso — known as “sweet” mild miso. Shimeji mushrooms added to the umami flavor and gave me a little more than just the tofu to chew on. The edamame (green soy beans) were standard fare, sprinkled with kosher salt.
We ordered a Negi Momo Robata ($4). Chicken thighs are marinated in tare (a sweet, salty dipping sauce) and served on a skewer with green onion. The meat was tender and juicy with a nice Japanese flavor.
Next, I chose the Akami Crudo special sashimi ($22): Pacific bluefin tuna, drizzled with tosazu (a sweetened soy sauce vinegar) and sesame oil, then topped with fresh grated ginger and ribboned shiso leaf. The fish was beautifully fresh and tender. Flavors combined in a delicate dance that complemented one another.
My dining companion had the vegetable udon bowl ($12). Chunks of crispy tofu, mushrooms, microgreens, toasted garlic and green onions all frolicked with a generous portion of fresh, chewy udon noodles. The broth was a little oily, a result of being ladled in such a way that the oil was not skimmed off or mixed in. Byers assured me that next time it won’t be.
I wanted to try a sushi roll, so I ordered the Kani (crab). Unlike the Akami that was so tender and fresh, the crab had been pre-frozen. While some people might like that it was crammed with crab, I found that there was too much, with little room for the avocado and jalapeño to enhance the flavor. Likewise, I couldn’t taste the roasted garlic or shallots. I sent the tasteless roll back.
The server accepted it with a smile and took it back to the kitchen, offering me instead an Omakase (chef’s choice) roll. The replacement roll was exquisite: salmon and carrots on the inside, topped with hamachi tuna, poblano chile and crisp bonito flakes. It had many wonderful flavors that played on each other and the crunch was satisfying.
While the sushi and other Japanese fare was for the most part excellent, the ramen truly shined. After Byers described how it was made, I had to return to try it. The broth is simmered for more than 24 hours. Two pots of pork broth, one taken down to half and the other down to a condensed quarter of the soup, are mixed with chicken broth, creating a wonderful, dimensional base.
Where ramen soup noodles sometimes resemble those that come in 29-cent packets at the supermarket, Rōnin’s noodles arrive fresh. They are only slightly cooked so that when they are added to the broth, they will be coated with the pork/chicken flavors. This blend is topped with chasu tender pork, a square of nori (seaweed), negi and a shoyu-marinated hard-boiled egg. The egg was a fantastic addition as it was smokey on its own. All the flavors came together in a way that brought another whole dimension to ramen (reasonably priced at $14). Byers told me a good ramen should stick to your lips so you can taste it after you are done eating, and it did.
It was a great experience. My dining companion described it as “more sophisticated … a fun way to try different Japanese foods. And it’s not pretentious, it’s casual and inviting.”
As the tabletop stand read, “These places can get loud and boisterous, but that’s the point! Izakayas offer a relaxed, comfortable environment, plenty of laughter and amazing food.”
Amazing food indeed.
