This isn’t the first time Hollywood has come knocking at the gates of the world-famous tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, and if the party leading the latest adventure is involved, it rightfully might not be the last.
Previous attempts at developing this massive, mythical world for the big screen have not yielded stellar results, and while “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is in no way perfect, it’s still a fun romp through this realm with compelling and entertaining characters and situations, a great cast and a good use of effects.
As someone who has never played D&D but still has a (very) rudimentary understanding of the game, I can report that game knowledge is not a prerequisite to enjoying or even understanding the film, though I’m sure there are plenty of references that flew past me that a seasoned player would catch.
What “Honor Among Thieves” does is plant itself into a very familiar found-family on a quest that any fantasy-loving audience member will easily be able to follow.
Writing-directing pair John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Michael Gillo also gets a writing credit here) manage to walk that fine line between silly and serious without faltering too far one way or the other. Their script and direction never take themselves too seriously, yet everything feels genuine. They understand and appreciate the world they’ve built.
While a number of the jokes don’t land, the saving grace of the film is its surprisingly talented cast, who deliver genuine performances as well as a fun action romp. The script isn’t as dynamic as it could be, but the cast more than makes up for it.
Topping this party of misfits is the bard and widowed dad Edgin (Chris Pine, who also executive produces) and his bestie/sister-from-another-mister, the incredibly competent barbarian Holga (Michelle Rodriguez). After escaping from prison, they go to find Edgin’s daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman), who was left in the care of their party’s rogue, Forge (Hugh Grant). They discover that Forge not only double-crossed but is also in league with the Thayans, specifically the sorcerer Sofina (Daisy Head), and has fed Kira a pack of lies.
Edgin and Holga team up with old friend and low-level sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith) and a revolutionary druid named Doric (Sophia Lillis), and together they try to take down Forge, get Kira back and maybe save the world while they’re at it.
Fantasy movies like this one have a tendency to drag in the middle, but that’s not the case here.
The pacing clips along and if it weren’t for three — yes, three — flashback monologue montages where a character explains an important piece of exposition, it would be perfectly speedy.
Despite these few overly long story-times, “Honor Among Thieves” still keeps the audience’s attention and never dips into eye-roll territory that its predecessors and other fantasy/action comedies have done.
We also get some really well-done effects, a balance of computer-generated graphics and practical effects. The production uses more on-location shoots than I have seen in recent memory for this kind of film, and in one specific circumstance, when paladin Xenk (Regé-Jean Page) saves an anthropomorphized kitten, it’s an actual puppet he pulls out of the jaws of an unusually sized, ill-tempered fish. It would have been incredibly easy to have a CGI kitten and force Page to mime or hold a green football rendered later, but they went practical — and it’s so much better on screen than the alternative.
Please, Hollywood, do more practicals and shoot on location more. Doing just that made this goofy Dungeons & Dragons movie look infinitesimally better than the most recent Marvel movie.
At its heart, “Honor Among Thieves” is a movie about finding your family, those you can rely on and who have your back no matter what.
It’s wonderful to see the party here work together on a solution and have varying degrees of success along the way, just as you would in the actual RPG.
Due to all this, the genuine heart behind the scenes, the compelling fight scenes and even a well-matched soundtrack, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a ride fans of the genre and game are sure to appreciate. It may not be perfect, but it’s a fun adventure and succeeds where others have failed, kicking off what will probably become a franchise.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.