This isn’t the first time Hollywood has come knocking at the gates of the world-famous tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, and if the party leading the latest adventure is involved, it rightfully might not be the last.

Previous attempts at developing this massive, mythical world for the big screen have not yielded stellar results, and while “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is in no way perfect, it’s still a fun romp through this realm with compelling and entertaining characters and situations, a great cast and a good use of effects.

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

