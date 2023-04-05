As of last week, the website for the High Desert Stampede had received visits from all but four of the U.S. states, according to Denis Fast, chairman of the rodeo.
Fast attributes the nationwide visibility of the event, which kicked off Wednesday morning, to The Cowboy Channel, on which the rodeo will be broadcast live.
“That really exposes Central Oregon to the country,” he said.
Last year, 23,0000 people came to Central Oregon to attend the Stampede. And of the thousands of attendees, 28% were from out of the area. This year, Fast expects the Stampede to continue to grow.
“We’ll see a lot of cowboy hats flying in and out,” Fast said, referencing the Redmond airport. Visitors will be booking accommodations and patronizing local restaurants, contributing to a boost in tourism.
PCRA-NFR Playoff Series Performances
Whereas many rodeos across the country struggle with attracting enough bareback riders to fill performances, Fast said, the Stampede has enough bareback riders to fill three Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PCRA) National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Playoff series performances, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
In addition to bareback riding, the professional rodeo performance includes steer wrestling, barrel racing, tie-down roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and women’s breakaway roping.
Women’s breakaway roping has risen in popularity nationwide, Fast said.
“Six years ago we took a gamble. The High Desert Stampede was the very first pro rodeo in the Columbia River Circuit or the Northwest that added breakaway roping to our rodeo,” Fast said. “Since then, it’s at all the major rodeos.”
The Stampede features more than a dozen world champions, at least one in every event. The star-studded list of entrants includes current leader in steer wrestling Dalton Massey, members of the Wright family, famous for saddle bronc riding and bareback riding world champion Jess Pope.
The Super Bowl of rodeo
Fast said about 25% of the stock is NFR-qualified. The NFR is also known as the Super Bowl of rodeo, he said.
The main stock contractor for the Redmond event is Bridwell Pro Rodeos. The esteemed Calgary Stampede Rodeo is also bringing stock.
“It’s honestly a feather in our cap that Calgary wants to come work with the Bridwells and wants to bring their stock to Redmond,” Fast said. “We feel pretty proud of that.”
The Stampede joined the PRCA in 2017 and is one of the top 60 rodeos nationwide, out of around 700 rodeos. Rodeos are ranked by attendance and payout money. The top 25 rodeos are then entered in the NFR playoffs.
Fast said competitors have the opportunity to win over a million dollars at the NFR playoffs, which are hosted in Las Vegas in December.
New to the rodeo this year is a heated Pavilion tent for entertainment and an after-party at the end of each day. On Thursday evening, the Cross-Eyed Cricket Watering Hole will provide live dance instruction and on Friday and Saturday evenings, Austin Lindstrom performs.
Rascal Rodeo
For Fast, one of the highlights is the Rascal Rodeo, a free event Saturday morning run by a nonprofit of the same name. The organization provides a safe place for people with disabilities to be cowboys and cowgirls and to discover unknown abilities.
Rascal Rodeo was founded by Ann-Erica Whitemarsh at 27 years old. At the time, Whitemarsh was living at her parent’s house, without a car, a job and only student loans to her name, according to the nonprofit’s website.
“(Rascal Rodeo) is really tremendous cause,” Fast said.
Fast suggests that attendees purchase tickets online in advance. Not only does purchasing tickets online save $5 relative to the door price, it guarantees a spot.
“I wouldn’t want to be in that standing-only group,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.