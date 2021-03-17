Bend Pops Orchestra has announced Bend conductor and musician Eddy Robinson as its new leader beginning with the 2021-2022 season.
Robinson works with students at Pilot Butte and Sky View middle schools, as well as Mountain View High School. He co-conducts the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra, has participated many school district events and festivals and teaches string students at Cascade School of Music. He also plays bass with the Central Oregon Symphony and has joined Bend Pops for several concerts on bass.
“Our announcement to our members about Eddy joining us was met with a lot of excitement. Many of our members know Eddy from music circles here in Central Oregon and are happily anticipating getting back to rehearsals under his lead,” said Lisa Hakesley, chair of the Bend Pops Orchestra Board of Directors.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the orchestra has been unable to rehearse or perform for the past year. If conditions allow for a fall 2021 startup, Robinson will assume leadership of the group at that time.
Musicians interested in joining Bend Pops Orchestra are invited to contact info@bendpops.org.
To help fund its Educational Outreach program, High Desert Chamber Music is offering hanging flower baskets. Orders for Willamette Valley-grown flowers, including petunias, million bells and verbena, will be taken into early May. The baskets will be delivered to the High Desert Chamber Music office in Downtown Bend in mid-May.
The nonprofit’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. The goal of its Educational Outreach is to expose children to the highest levels of music performance and cultivate a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of the performing arts.
Single baskets are priced at $39 each. Baskets can be purchased at highdesertchambermusic.com under the “Support Us” tab.
