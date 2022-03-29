IMG_5903.psd

Atlanta rapper Rittz performs on a bill with MCs Grieves and Trizz Tuesday at the Domino Room.

Rittz may not be a household name (in most households, at least), but the guy is an excellent example of the kind of success you can achieve with a marketable skill, determination and a whole lot of hustle.

The Atlanta-based artist is a gifted rapper, capable of delivering tongue-twisting rhymes at warp speed. Those skills helped get him a guest verse on Yelawolf’s breakthrough 2010 mixtape, “Trunk Muzik,” not to mention a record deal with Tech N9ne’s mega-indie label Strange Music. He toured like crazy for many years and built up a sizable and loyal fan base, then left Strange to start his own label. Next week, he’ll headline Bend’s Domino Room, with fellow independent MCs Grieves and Trizz joining him on the bill.

Rittz, with Grieves and Trizz: $25, 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, doors open 7:30 p.m., Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

