The year after high school graduation is a time of transition for most people.
For Olivia Knox of Bend, the changes have come fast and furious.
“A bit over a year ago I was just graduating, and I didn’t really know what was going to be next. I knew I wanted to do music and that I had all these songs I wanted to do something with,” she said in a phone interview from her new home in North Hollywood, California.
Her plan: To attend Azusa Pacific University east of Los Angeles and write songs, work on her music and make connections in the music industry.
But sometimes plans change, and you have to be ready to change with them.
“It’s crazy to think that a year later, I get to do this professionally and I’m signed (with a publishing company),” Knox said. “It’s been just constant change over the past year, but these past three months, I feel the most steady because I’m finally closer to everything I want to do.”
To fill in the gaps here, let’s back up a bit: Knox grew up in Bend as one of a set of triplets in a musical family. (Her father is James Knox, professor of music at Central Oregon Community College, and her mother is Heather Knox, “my number-one supporter,” Olivia said.) She wrote her first song at age 8, sang in the Bend Children’s Choir, started writing tons of songs when she got a ukulele as a teenager, played open mic nights and eventually started gigging around town with a band that included her dad and one of her math teachers. She estimates she has written more than 300 songs.
In the summer of 2020, stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Knox downloaded TikTok and started posting videos, including “duets,” which is when a person plays a video of a person performing a song and sings along with that video. Her second duet added a verse to a snippet of a song by pop star Charlie Puth that hasn’t yet been released.
By the next morning, Knox’s video had more than 1 million views and Puth had commented on it: “BARS !!!!” he wrote, complimenting her performance. “I love this,” he commented later.
To date, that video has 3.5 million views, nearly 645,000 likes and nearly 15,000 shares. Another video featuring Knox’s original song “Gorgeous” has racked up 1.3 million views.
“All of a sudden, I had 50,000 followers and I had a bunch of industry people texting me and messaging me,” she said. “And then I got on the ‘Today’ show. It was insane, all because of TikTok.”
That success helped open doors for Knox, which eventually led her to Nonstop Management, a company that manages songwriters and producers who have worked with mega-acts like Maroon 5, Zedd, Katy Perry and, yes, Puth. After spending much of her first year in college studying in between trips across Los Angeles for songwriting and studio sessions, Knox decided to sign with Nonstop and fully pursue her dream of a career in music.
Which brings us back to this week, when Knox will return to Bend to play a hometown show at the Tower Theatre on Saturday night. She’ll perform songs from her debut EP, “Smoke Signal,” which is due out in November. She has been teasing songs from the EP on social media, slowly unveiling a very fresh and upbeat pop sound that spotlights Knox's seemingly natural talent for composing interesting and irresistible melodies. (When asked about her influences, she cites singer-songwriters Sigrid and Aurora from Norway, as well as Benee from New Zealand.)
“Smoke Signal” will feature eight of her favorite songs she's recorded over the past year, but Knox didn’t realize she had a potentially cohesive project until she wrote a song called “Imagine,” she said.
“That’s when I was like, ‘Oh wait! I have a story here. I might have something to say,'” she said. “It’s just about really going after your dreams, and that’s what this whole past year has felt like for me.”
